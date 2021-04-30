What should you ask during a virtual tour?

If you want to learn more about a home, here are some things you should definitely ask about during a virtual tour of the property.

Noise

Can street noise and other sounds be heard from inside the home? What about when you’re sitting outside? If any of the floors are carpeted, ask whether they creak, as this can indicate structural issues with the subflooring.

Views

Request that curtains and blinds be opened in every room. If there’s something unsightly nearby or a neighboring house is too close, you’ll want to know about it.

Wear and tear

It may not be easy to tell over video if surfaces are damaged, so ask whether countertops, cabinets, and floors look worn or scratched.

Odors

Ask your realtor if they notice any unusual or unpleasant odors inside and outside the home. Industrial smells from a nearby plant can affect your enjoyment of a property, and a whiff of mold or sewage can indicate a bigger issue.

Neighborhood

For most buyers, the look and feel of the neighborhood is important. If you can’t tour the area yourself, ask your realtor to take you on a virtual walk around the block.

More than ever, agents are relying on virtual tours to give buyers a closer look at homes. Speak with your realtor to find out more about virtually touring a property you’re interested in.

Pro tip

Before the tour begins, print out a floor plan of the home, so you can easily follow along.