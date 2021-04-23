What the check-engine light really means

In the United States, about 3,000 people die every year in crashes that involve a distracted driver. While cell phone use is the leading cause of these accidents, any activity that takes your attention away from the road can have disastrous consequences. For Distracted Driving Awareness Month, which takes place every year in April, here are some steps you can take to avoid being distracted while you drive.

1. Plan your route in advance. Program your GPS beforehand and turn up the volume, so you don’t have to look at the screen for directions.

2. Get ready before you leave. You shouldn’t be straightening your tie, checking your teeth, or fixing your hair and makeup once you’re on the road.

3. Eat before or after your trip. It might be convenient, but snacking on the road splits your focus and prevents you from keeping both hands on the wheel.

4. Make yourself comfortable. Adjust the mirrors, seat, sound system, and climate controls before you leave, so you don’t have to fiddle with them later.

5. Secure animals in the back. Pets should be harnessed or put in a crate to keep them safe and ensure they don’t block your view or bump into the steering wheel.

6. Put your phone on silent. If you don’t hear any notifications, you’ll be less tempted to check your phone. Place it out of reach for good measure.

7. Store your bags securely. This will prevent them from falling over. If items do end up rolling around on the floor, don’t reach for them while you’re driving.

8. Pullover to help your kids. Reaching into the backseat to retrieve a toy or open a snack can cause you to lose control of your vehicle.

To prevent car accidents, you need to remain alert. By following these precautions, you’ll help keep yourself, your passengers, and other road users safe.