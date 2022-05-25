What to bring for a day of cycling

There’s more to a successful bike ride than just your bike. Here’s a checklist of essentials to ensure you’re prepared for any eventuality.

• Clothing. Choose light and bright clothing appropriate for riding, like bike shorts that protect your thighs and prevent chafing. Stay away from loose-fitting clothing that can get caught in the bike chain. Don’t wear cotton socks, as they retain moisture, or footwear like beach sandals that don’t provide adequate support. Also, be ready for any weather by bringing a windbreaker or raincoat.

• Water and food. Make sure you have enough water for the duration of your ride. Additionally, pack nutritious snacks like energy bars, crackers, cheese, and fresh or dried fruit, which keep well in different temperatures.

• Repair tools. Pack a few hex keys, a small wrench, a puncture repair kit, and a spare inner tube to ensure you don’t get stranded on the side of the road.

• First aid. It’s a good idea to carry a few first-aid items like adhesive bandages, gauze, disinfectant pads, latex gloves, and round-tipped scissors to treat minor injuries.

• Protection. Always wear a helmet and frequently apply sunblock. Moreover, the right pair of sunglasses will protect your eyes from the bright sun, wind, dust, and insects.

Have a great ride!