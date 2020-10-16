What to consider before buying a used EV

Now that electric vehicles (EVs) have been mass-produced for more than a decade, there’s an increasing opportunity for the used electric car market to flourish. Here are two factors to consider before buying a pre-owned EV.

1. Range

The rapid improvement of EV technology means that first-generation models released between 2010 and 2015 have a shorter range than newer electric cars. Plus, an EV’s range tends to diminish over time. This is less of a concern, however, if you only plan to use the car for short trips. Additionally, a used EV will likely be more reliable than a gas-powered car since it has fewer mechanical parts that can break down. Just make sure your used EV has relatively low mileage, which shouldn’t be a problem if its range is low.

2. Cost



While the average price is falling, most new EVs are still quite expensive. However, these cars are much more affordable if they’re bought secondhand. For less than $15,000 you can find yourself behind the wheel of a used Ford Focus Electric, Nissan LEAF or Chevrolet Volt. Although you might not qualify for the same tax credits as you would with a new EV, you can still take advantage of perks like cheaper registration or free parking depending on where you live. Plus, you’ll save money on gas and repairs.

Keep in mind that used EVs offer the same environmental benefits as new ones and also help develop a more sustainable economy.