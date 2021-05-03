What to consider when buying a new bike

Do you want to buy a new bike? It can be hard to find the right one when there are so many models to choose from. Here are a few criteria to keep in mind when making your decision.

Purpose

You should use a road bike for getting around town but a mountain bike for riding on unpaved trails. That’s why it’s important to consider how you intend to use your bike before selecting one.

Think about how long, how often, and what type of terrain you want to ride on. You should also consider if you plan on taking your children with you or if you need the bike to fit on the bus or subway. Once you answer all of these questions, you’ll be able to find a bike that meets your needs.

Size

When seated on a bike, you should be able to comfortably reach the handlebars and almost fully extend your legs while pedaling. Standing over it, make sure there’s at least an inch of clearance between the frame’s top tube and your leg inseam.

Note that bike models designed for women usually provide better comfort for female riders. In any case, you should have your bike adjusted by a professional to make sure it’s as comfortable as possible.

Quality

Your budget will largely determine the quality of your frame. In general, more expensive bikes use lighter, more durable materials and have better adjustment options. To get the best value for your money, do your research and compare prices.

Keep in mind that the staff at your local bike shop can help you find the perfect bike for your needs, as well as a helmet, bike lock, and lights.