What to consider when replacing your kitchen cabinets

Are your kitchen cabinets 20 or 30 years old? Are they showing signs of deterioration? Replacing them is a significant project that requires careful planning. Here are a few things to consider for the best results.

Choose a style and material

Consult an interior designer to help you choose new cabinets that complement your home. They’ll create mock-ups using 3D design software to show you various cabinets that fit your space, style, and budget.

Cabinet materials include medium-density fiberboard (MDF), hardwood, melamine, and acrylic. Each has its advantages and disadvantages. Browse several samples to find your preference. On top of how the material looks, consider how easy it is to clean and maintain.

Once you know which cabinets you want to buy, place your order and determine when you can install them, whether you’re hiring a professional or doing it yourself.

Remove the old cabinets

First, empty your old cabinets and remove them from the walls. To avoid injuring yourself, entrust this task to a professional. They’ll also dispose of unusable materials correctly.

Install the new cabinets

Before installing your new kitchen cabinets, prepare the room. For example, clear and protect the floor, remove your appliances and disconnect the plumbing. Depending on the project’s complexity, you may need to find an alternative space to prepare your meals.

Replacing the cabinets is a sure way to make your kitchen look great and increase the value of your home. Visit your local kitchen design store for more ideas.