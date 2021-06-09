What to consider when switching to reusable toilet paper

The process of manufacturing toilet paper can be incredibly wasteful, prompting an increasing number of people to seek alternatives. If you’re thinking about switching to reusable toilet paper, here are a few things to consider.

• Quantity. You should aim to have about 20 sheets per person in your household, although the recommended amount varies depending on how often you wash them.

• Type. If you want to be able to hang your reusable toilet paper like a traditional roll, opt for wipes that snap together. Alternatively, you can store individual sheets flat in a basket.

• Storage. You’ll need an airtight container to keep soiled toilet paper in until it can be washed. To further limit the smell, rinse the sheets after using them and sprinkle baking soda in the container.

• Cleaning. Always wash reusable toilet paper in hot water and bleach to kill harmful bacteria like E. coli. Remember to wash your hands after handling the soiled fabric.

• Guests. You’ll want to keep a few rolls of regular toilet paper on hand for when people come over. This way, guests can use the option they prefer.

If you want to make the switch to reusable toilet paper, visit stores in your area that specialize in eco-friendly products.