What to do about dry skin in winter

Low temperatures, cold winds, and dry indoor air can make skin lose moisture in winter. Here are some tips to help you keep your skin soft and hydrated this season.

• Take shorter showers. Long, hot showers might be enjoyable, but they also remove your skin’s protective oils and dry it out even more. Spend less time in the shower or bath, and opt for lukewarm water instead.

• Use the right soaps. Gentle cleansers or creams that contain nut butter or oils, for example, will protect your skin against damage while also keeping it hydrated. You should also avoid using exfoliants.

• Moisturize regularly. For deep-penetrating skincare, use fat-based body butter and moisturizers or thermal water. If your skin is particularly dry, choose a rich, soothing cream. For best results, apply the product immediately after showering or washing your hands while your skin is still damp.

• Stay hydrated. Be sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day. Additionally, you can maximize your skin’s health by eating foods that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

If your dry skin persists despite a rigorous care routine, consult a doctor or dermatologist. They may be able to recommend habits or products adapted to your specific needs.