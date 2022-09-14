What to do if a fire breaks out

It’s impossible to predict when a fire will break out. Here are a few steps to take if you ever find yourself in a fire.

• Head for the exit. Get away from the fire immediately. If you’re at home, follow your evacuation plan. If you’re in a public place, go to the nearest emergency exit and move away from the building. If it’s safe to do so, activate the alarm system.

• Don’t stop. Fires spread quickly and can burn through an entire room in less than three minutes. Don’t attempt to retrieve your belongings, and don’t linger.

• Correct your route. If the room is full of smoke, get low to the ground and crawl under it. Inspect any doors before opening them. Start by checking to see if the door or door handle is hot. If it is, find another way in. If not, open the door slowly and ensure the space is safe before going inside. Never use the elevator.

• Think about your safety. If you can’t reach an exit, stay where you are and close the doors. If possible, place a damp towel at the base of the door to block out smoke. Contact the fire department and announce your presence by waving a light or brightly colored cloth through a window.

Fire prevention tools like smoke alarms, portable fire extinguishers, and evacuation plans can minimize the danger when a fire breaks out. Make sure to follow the recommendations of your local fire department.