What to do if a fire breaks out
It’s impossible to predict when a fire will break out. Here are a few steps to take if you ever find yourself in a fire.
• Head for the exit. Get away from the fire immediately. If you’re at home, follow your evacuation plan. If you’re in a public place, go to the nearest emergency exit and move away from the building. If it’s safe to do so, activate the alarm system.
• Don’t stop. Fires spread quickly and can burn through an entire room in less than three minutes. Don’t attempt to retrieve your belongings, and don’t linger.
• Correct your route. If the room is full of smoke, get low to the ground and crawl under it. Inspect any doors before opening them. Start by checking to see if the door or door handle is hot. If it is, find another way in. If not, open the door slowly and ensure the space is safe before going inside. Never use the elevator.
• Think about your safety. If you can’t reach an exit, stay where you are and close the doors. If possible, place a damp towel at the base of the door to block out smoke. Contact the fire department and announce your presence by waving a light or brightly colored cloth through a window.
Fire prevention tools like smoke alarms, portable fire extinguishers, and evacuation plans can minimize the danger when a fire breaks out. Make sure to follow the recommendations of your local fire department.
3 reasons to consider polished concrete for your kitchen
Once used exclusively for sidewalks, garage floors, and basement walls, concrete comes into its own as a design material. In fact, polished concrete is gaining popularity for kitchen floors and countertops because it’s durable and versatile. Here are three benefits of this winning material.
1. It’s low maintenance
Unlike granite, concrete requires little to no maintenance once it’s sealed and polished. You don’t need to reseal it or apply protective wax once a year. All you need to clean polished concrete countertops and floors is soapy water. There’s no need for special, expensive cleaning products.
2. It’s customizable
You can be infinitely creative with polished concrete. This versatile material comes in various colors, so you’re not limited to gray. You can also make your concrete resemble tile or wood to fit the style of your kitchen.
3. It’s durable
Polished concrete floors and countertops last many decades. One myth about concrete is that it stains easily. However, the sealant creates a protective layer that prevents liquids like coffee and red wine from penetrating the surface. Plus, you don’t have to worry about peeling or chipping.
Finally, you should have polished concrete floors and countertops installed by a qualified professional contractor. Ask a local home renovation specialist how to incorporate concrete into your kitchen.
Lovely red vines hold poison
As autumn rolls around this month, people will see lovely bright red vines along trails, wooded areas, and even in the garden.
Very pretty, but don’t touch.
Poison ivy is pretty showy in the fall, especially with its dramatic reds against yellow trees. But its vines and leaves are still just as dangerous.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, more than 10 million Americans will be itching that familiar bumpy, blistering rash from poison ivy and sumac.
The itchy reaction is a skin rash caused by contact with a substance called urushiol (you-ROO-shee-ol), found in the sap of poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac. Urushiol is a colorless or slightly yellow oil that oozes from any part of the plant when it’s cut or crushed, including the stem and the leaves.
You don’t even have to touch the poison plants to develop the rash. Urushiol is hard to destroy, easy to spread, and long-lived. Sticky and almost invisible, it can be carried on the fur of animals or even tools.
Your mower can spit out bits of poison ivy. Inhaling them can be very dangerous. Wearing a mask and safety glasses can decrease your risk.
Once it touches the skin, the urushiol begins to bond in a matter of minutes. In 85 percent of people, a reaction will appear in the form of a line or streak of rash (sometimes resembling insect bites) within 12 to 48 hours. Redness and swelling will be followed by blisters and severe itching.
Before the rash sets in, you have about five to 10 minutes to wash off urushiol with cold water. If you think you have been exposed, immediately wash all exposed areas with cold running water as soon as you can reach a stream, lake, or garden hose. Soap is not necessary and may even spread the oil.
If you do develop a rash, avoid scratching the blisters. The fluid in the blisters will not spread the rash, but urishiol can get under your fingernails and spread the poison. Your nails may also carry germs that could cause an infection.
How to choose a smoke alarm
Smoke alarms play a crucial role in fire prevention. Therefore, it’s essential to make the right choice when purchasing one. Keep these tips in mind when shopping.
Type
The type of smoke alarm you choose must be authorized by your municipality and suitable for the location you’ll place it in your house. Here are your options:
• Ionization alarms are very sensitive and react to vapors and smoke in the air. This type of unit is best suited for bedrooms and hallways.
• Photoelectric devices are less sensitive to fumes and smoke than ionization types. These alarms are best for kitchens and bathrooms.
You can also purchase a strobe light smoke alarm. These units combine sound and light, making them ideal for people with hearing impairments.
Power supply
There are two power supply options available. It’s advisable to verify your municipality’s regulations before making a purchase.
• Battery-powered alarms are very common. However, you must remember to replace the battery regularly. Lithium batteries have a lifespan of about ten years.
• Electric units are connected directly to your home’s 120-volt current. However, you must invest in a backup battery to ensure the alarm operates as intended if there’s a power outage.
It’s a good idea to install more than one smoke alarm in your home and replace them every ten years.
Debt: there are ways out
Are you falling behind on your monthly payments? Do you constantly need to borrow money from loved ones to make ends meet? While you shouldn’t ignore the indicators that you’re pushing your limits with debt, there’s no need to feel your situation is hopeless. It’s possible to get your finances back in balance.
A credit counseling agency can offer personalized advice to help you manage your budget and restructure your finances. They’ll help you understand your options and guide you through the necessary steps. Here are some of the most common solutions.
• Debt consolidation consists of taking out a loan to pay off existing debts like credit cards and lines of credit at a more favorable interest rate. You repay this loan by making a single payment every month. Debt consolidation simplifies your monthly bills.
• Chapter 13 bankruptcy is a less punitive alternative to Chapter 11. This approach lets you keep your assets and pay off a portion of your debt per a schedule negotiated by the courts and a bankruptcy trustee. Once the repayment plan is complete, the remaining amount owed is discharged.
A financial health expert can help you learn how to use credit better, create a more manageable budget and regain control of your finances.
Which lock should you choose for your front door?
Investing in a high-quality lock ensures the safety of your home’s occupants and protects your property from burglars. That’s why, when choosing a lock, it’s important to know about the different options available to you.
• Smart locks can be controlled with your smartphone and don’t require a key. They also allow you to remotely monitor the comings and goings in your home. You can create and change codes as needed to enable individual people to enter on a limited basis.
• Knob locks work with a key and can be activated with the simple press of a button or lever switch. They’re easy to activate, so you can lock your door from the inside before leaving. Moreover, you can combine your knob lock with a deadbolt to optimize your home’s security.
• Deadbolt locks are solid and efficient. They engage from outside with a key and from inside by turning a knob. You can only secure a deadbolt lock with a key, which prevents you from accidentally locking yourself out.
• Keypad locks allow you to unlock your door with a nu¬meric code. You can create customized codes for each user. If everyone in your household uses the same code, make sure to change it regularly to prevent wear and tear on the keys.
If you need professional advice, speak with a locksmith in your area.
Bullying and harassment at school: an appalling problem
These days it’s rare to find primary and high school students who have not, at one time or another, been the victim of bullying and harassment at school. This sad reality contaminates the atmosphere of a school and, unfortunately, can harm our children’s social development.
Bullying and harassment are characterized by a bully’s repeatedly aggressive behavior towards a victim. This includes physical, verbal, or psychological abuse that can take the form of threats, extortion, shoving or hitting, insulting, humiliating, or coordinated rejection.
Girls can be bullies just as much as boys. Boys usually resort to physical violence, while girls tend to use verbal abuse and coordinated rejection, such as by suggesting that “nobody” talk to the victim. Peers can also become passive participants in bullying, whether by providing an audience for the bully or by not informing school authorities of acts of bullying they witness.
The consequences of this kind of violence can be serious for the bully and the victim. Statistics show that young people who were bullies at school are more likely to face criminal charges in the courtrooms as adults. On the other side of things, victims often show signs of anxiety and can become isolated, with school marks and social skills bearing the brunt of the effects. Even worse, some people who are bullied eventually feel so helpless and hopeless that they consider suicide or taking revenge in a violent way.
In order to fight bullying in schools, it is important to encourage young people to be more assertive without being aggressive. In schools and families, it is also important to cultivate a culture of tolerance and acceptance of those who appear different. Children should be encouraged to report any form of bullying they experience or witness.
