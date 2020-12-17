What to do if a wild animal comes to visit

Whether it’s a deer nibbling on the lawn or a fox exploring your patio, encounters with wildlife can be exciting. However, to ensure their safety and yours, there are certain things to keep in mind before you get too close.

First, you should never attempt to capture, feed, or tame a wild animal. In fact, their mistrust of humans is healthy and contributes to their survival. If an animal becomes accustomed to being fed by humans, it’ll slowly lose its instinct to hunt or gather in the wild.

Additionally, wild animals that get used to being around humans become easy prey for hunters. They’re also more likely to wander into high-traffic areas where they could get hit by vehicles.

Finally, wild animals such as raccoons and skunks can carry rabies and other serious diseases. So, the next time a wild animal makes a surprise visit, remember to admire and photograph it from a safe distance.