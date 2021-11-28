What to do if you crash into a power pole

If you crash into a power pole, you run the risk of suffering a life-threatening electrical shock if you attempt to leave your vehicle. Even if the power line hasn’t fallen over or you don’t notice any sparking, it could still be energized. The best thing to do is remain in your vehicle, call 911 and wait for emergency crews to secure the scene.

The only time you should leave your vehicle after crashing into a power pole is if it’s on fire. This rarely happens, but if it does, carefully open the door, place both feet on the running board and jump clear of the vehicle. Make sure to keep your arms close to your body to avoid touching the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Once you’re out, squeeze both feet together and hop at least 35 feet away from the burning vehicle. This will prevent electricity from flowing through your body if the ground is energized.

Finally, if you’ve crashed into a power pole and someone tries to offer you help, tell them to stay away.

If you crash into a power pole, try to remain calm. In the panic and confusion of the accident, you could easily fail to notice a fallen power line.