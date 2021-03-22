Health
What to do if you get hand sanitizer in the eye
Hand sanitizer may stop germs, but if it gets in the eyes, as it often does with young children, it is not only painful, it requires immediate action.
It is probably not unsurprising that the journal of JAMA Ophthalmology published data from the French Poison Control Center that found a seven-fold increase in reports of children getting hand sanitizer in their eyes. In 2019, it accounted for 1.3 percent of all chemical eye exposure incidents. However, at the end of 2020, the number was 9.9 percent, according to Live Science.
It’s not just children. It isn’t difficult to get sanitizer in the eye. Even a few minutes after sanitizing, if you move your hand to the eyes, you will feel a chemical reaction.
Hand sanitizer contains a form of ethanol, which can kill cells in the cornea. Two children in France required transplants of their cornea in order to heal.
For children, it may be best to emphasize handwashing and keep them away from displays of hand sanitizers or public-use sanitizers.
Anyone who gets sanitizer in the eye will experience burning, stinging, redness, eye pain, blurred vision, light sensitivity, and vision loss.
Resist the urge to rub the eye.
At the workplace, people should immediately go to an eyewash station and rinse their eyes with warm water for at least 10 minutes.
At home, place your entire head in a sink under a gentle stream of warm water for 10 minutes so that water continuously runs into the eye and drains out. Keep your unaffected eye closed, so it won’t be contaminated by runoff.
If burning and stinking continue, or if vision changes, they should contact an eye doctor immediately.
Health
4 ways to support people with Down syndrome
In the United States, approximately one in 700 babies is born with Down syndrome, making it the most common chromosomal condition. In honor of World Down Syndrome Day, which is observed every year on March 21, here are four ways you can support people with this genetic condition.
1. Show off your socks
Participate in the Lots of Socks campaign to raise awareness about Down syndrome by wearing psychedelic mismatched socks on March 21. You can also buy a colorful pair from Down Syndrome International, which unveils new designs every year.
2. Advocate for inclusion
Buy from local businesses that employ people with Down syndrome. You can also write to your government representatives to demand legislation that gives people with special needs the resources and self-determination they deserve.
3. Reflect on your words
A person’s worth shouldn’t be measured by their intelligence, so pay attention to how the expressions you use might make someone with an intellectual disability feel. Avoid describing people, ideas, and things as moronic, idiotic, and stupid.
4. Share their stories
People with Down syndrome are breaking down barriers in sports, entertainment, fashion, and communities across the country. To help amplify the voices of self-advocates, share their stories on social media.
To learn more about Down syndrome and how you can advocate for the rights and inclusion of people with this condition, visit worlddownsyndromeday.org.
Did you know?
World Down Syndrome Day is observed on the 21st day of the third month because most cases of Down syndrome are caused by a third copy of chromosome 21.
Health
Use caution with sanitizers around children
We know to store cleaners and medicines out of reach of children, but what about that hand sanitizer we’ve been generously applying the past year?
Exercise caution, as hand sanitizers contain isopropyl alcohol or ethyl alcohol, the latter being the same stuff found in beer, wine, and other liquor, not to mention perfume and aftershave — but at higher concentrations. Poison control centers recommend keeping hand sanitizer out of reach of children, same as other potentially harmful substances.
Because many hand sanitizers come in bright packaging and are perfumed (including grape, cherry, and other sweet scents), young children are sometimes tempted to taste them (and older kids and teens may try to get a buzz from them). A lick of the hand is unlikely to cause a problem, but more than a taste can be cause for concern.
And while we tend to think about poison control methods at home, parents of small children should also be alert to hand sanitizer dispensers in public. The French Poison Control Center reported an increase in the number of children with eye injuries in 2020, with hospital cases entirely by children under age four.
The dispensers, though at waist height for adults, are at eye level for small children, who can accidentally squirt the substance into their eyes.
March 21-27 is National Poison Prevention Week, a good reminder to stay vigilant against the obvious and not-so-obvious dangers around us.
Health
4 great reasons to get a good night’s sleep
World Sleep Day, which takes place on March 19, is an annual opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of sleep. It’s also an ideal time to change your habits (and perhaps your mattress) so that you can enjoy more restful nights. If you still need convincing, here are four reasons you should prioritize getting a good night’s sleep.
1. To improve your productivity
A lack of sleep can affect everything from your reflexes to your creativity. If you want to be able to think clearly, maintain your concentration, make good decisions, and work more efficiently throughout the day, a good night’s sleep is key.
2. To improve your mood
Stress is easier to manage if you’re well-rested. Getting enough sleep can also help reduce or prevent symptoms of depression and anxiety. Plus, you’re more likely to have positive interactions with others if you aren’t tired and irritable.
3. To improve your health
Your body can’t function without sleep. In fact, not getting enough shut-eye increases your risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and other health issues. Contrarily, good sleep habits can help bolster your immune system.
4. To improve your sex life
A lack of sleep reduces your body’s production of hormones such as testosterone, which can lead to a loss of libido. The stress and negative emotions that come with being tired don’t help either.
Keep in mind that adults should get between seven and nine hours of sleep every night. If insomnia, sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, or any other sleep disorder is preventing you from getting the rest you need, be sure to consult your doctor.
Tips for better sleep
• Invest in a comfortable mattress and quality bedding
• Only use your bed for sleeping and having sex
• Wake up and go to bed at the same time every day
• Avoid being active in the evening and limit your caffeine intake
• Eliminate all sources of light in your bedroom at night
Health
Strong arguments for taking up weight training
Do you think weight training is only for bodybuilders and so-called gym rats? On the contrary, this type of strength training is a great option for anyone who wants to stay in shape and build muscle mass. Here are some of the many physical and psychological benefits of weight training:
• It decreases your risk of heart disease
• It maintains and increases bone density
• It reduces your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes
• It boosts self-esteem
• It tones your figure
• It promotes weight loss
• It stimulates the lymphatic system
• It increases your energy level
• It helps prevent injuries and joint pain
• It slows muscle mass loss associated with aging
• It makes daily tasks that require strength easier
To keep your workout sessions varied and interesting, you can use dumbbells, barbells, resistance bands, exercise machines, or simply your own body weight.
Don’t forget your spotter!
If you’re new to weight training, it’s important to be aware that doing certain exercises without supervision can be dangerous. To help you reach your fitness goals and avoid getting injured, ask a personal trainer or kinesiologist to show you how to do each movement and correct your form as needed. These professionals can also create a workout plan tailored to your abilities.
Health
How to prevent tooth decay
Many people suffer from tooth decay at some point in their life. If you want to reduce your risk of developing a cavity, follow this simple advice.
Clean your teeth properly
It’s no secret that brushing your teeth twice a day and flossing at least once is the best way to prevent cavities. However, to ensure your cleaning routine is effective, you need to brush your teeth for at least two minutes. You should also avoid rinsing your mouth afterward, as this washes away the protective fluoride left by the toothpaste.
Additionally, rather than brush your teeth immediately after a meal, it’s best to wait about 30 minutes. This delay ensures your saliva washes away the residue of acidic foods, which can weaken tooth enamel and make it more susceptible to damage from brushing. If you don’t have a chance to brush your teeth after eating, chew some sugar-free gum. This will stimulate the production of saliva, thereby helping to clean your teeth.
Be careful about what you eat
Food and drinks that are high in sugar or acids should be consumed in moderation, as they wear out the protective layer of enamel on your teeth. If you want to indulge, it’s better to do so during a meal rather than while snacking because there will be more saliva in your mouth to wash away the sugar and acid. You should also drink plenty of water.
Look for warning signs
Examine your teeth on a regular basis for signs of decay. If you notice any black or brown holes or stains, seek treatment before things get worse. You should also schedule a consultation with your dentist if you experience persistent toothaches or sensitivity.
Finally, be sure to book a dental cleaning and exam at least once a year. This will allow your dentist to remove tartar and check to make sure your teeth are healthy.
Health
Fasting gains traction as health, weight loss strategy
What is your eating pattern: breakfast, lunch, snack, dinner, snack? Three squares a day plus a couple of pick-me-ups?
The idea of fasting has gained support as a way of reducing calorie intake.
Here are three of the most popular methods:
* 16/8 – Skip breakfast and then restrict eating to eight hours only, fasting for 16 hours in between. It’s flexible. You eat modestly during an eight-hour period, but what you eat is not entirely relevant.
* Eat-Stop-Eat: Fast 24 hours twice a week. Think of it as not eating breakfast one day and then waiting until breakfast the next day.
* 5:2: Eat a very low-calorie diet (from 500 to 600 calories) two days a week, but not two days in a row. Then eat normally the other five days.
The idea is that you eat fewer calories. It’s important that you not load up on calories during eating periods. So, one way is to guide your eating is to know your total daily energy expenditure or TDEE.
Several online calculators will give you an idea of how many calories you can eat to just maintain your weight and how many you need to lose weight.
For example, take a 45-year-old male who is five feet, eight inches tall, and weighs 260 pounds. His ideal weight is about 153 pounds. Suppose he gets light exercise two days per week. If he never changes eating or exercise, he can eat 2,803 calories per day and not gain weight. If he wants to lose weight, he will have to eat fewer calories, about 1,962, to lose weight quickly using a 16/8 method. Search for online fasting calculators and TDEE calculators to assess your calorie needs and goals.
