What to do if you have a frozen pipe

Published

5 hours ago

on

If one of your pipes freezes, you must act quickly to prevent it from bursting and potentially causing significant damage to your property. Here’s what you should do.

Locate the source
Before you can solve your pipe problem, you need to find its source of it. Start by looking at the pipes closest to your exterior walls. They’re the most susceptible to freezing. Additionally, pipes located inside closets with little warm air circulating are at risk. Look for a pipe that’s cold to the touch, has frost forming on it, or is bulging slightly; these are all signs of freezing.

Warm the pipe
There are several ways to defrost a pipe, but the hairdryer method is the safest. Turn on your faucet and slowly apply heat along the frozen pipe to achieve a gradual, gentle thaw. Instead of a hairdryer, you can also use a heat lamp or space heater. However, be sure not to apply heat directly to the pipe.

If this approach fails to work, don’t resort to using a propane torch. In addition to being a fire hazard, the intense heat may cause your pipe to burst.


Alternatively, contact a local plumber if you want to get the job done safely and quickly.

ESG investing: the green way to grow your money

Published

1 day ago

on

November 22, 2022

By

Are you considering investing in stocks, bonds, or mutual funds but want to support enterprises whose values align with your own? If so, you may want to look into ESG investing. Here’s what you should know.

Non-financial factors
The letters E, S, and G stand for “environmental,” “social,” and “governance.” These factors provide criteria for evaluating a business’s social and environmental accountability.

• The environmental factor considers the energy efficiency of an organization, its treatment of animals, and its waste management practices.

• The social factor pertains to the quality of an organization’s relationship with the community, including concerns for the safety and well-being of its employees.


• The governance factor addresses the transparency of an organization and any conflicts of interest or illegal acts.

To select investments that align with ESG criteria, consult a professional who specializes in responsible investment practices.

A guide to getting ready for Thanksgiving

Published

4 days ago

on

November 19, 2022

By

Are you hosting a Thanksgiving get-together? Holiday entertaining can be chaotic, so planning and organizing ahead of time are a must. Here’s a look at things you can get out of the way early to ensure your Thanksgiving celebration is enjoyable.

Shop for groceries
Avoid long lineups and empty shelves by doing your grocery shopping the week before Thanksgiving. Stock up on beverages and canned foods. Hardy veggies such as carrots, potatoes, and parsnips will also keep without issue.

Get take-home containers ready
After the meal, you’ll likely want to send leftovers home with your guests. Prepare containers ahead of time so dishing out extras is quick and easy.

Clean your house and fridge
Thoroughly clean your house. Remember to vacuum, dust, and organize your kitchen. Additionally, clean your fridge to make room for all the food. Toss anything that’s expired.


Prepare kids crafts and games
Help keep the children at your event occupied by setting up a craft station. Supply them with paper, crayons, and markers so they can make handprint turkeys or draw and color placemats for the dinner table. You may also want to leave out some board games or organize a backyard scavenger hunt.

Organize your dishes and cookware
The week before Thanksgiving, find and organize all your dishes and cook¬ware. Locate your gravy boat, carving knife, and roasting pan. If these items were in storage for a while, you’ll probably need to wash them.

Finally, if you bought a frozen turkey, you’ll need to let it defrost. Allow for at least 24 hours of thaw time in the fridge for every four pounds of poultry. You can also make pies and clean and chop veggies a day or two before the holiday.

Three tips for celebrating Thanksgiving without family

Published

5 days ago

on

November 18, 2022

By

Thanksgiving is traditionally a time to connect with loved ones, and it can be a challenge if you find yourself miles apart for the occasion. Fortunately, spending the holiday without your family doesn’t have to involve eating a frozen dinner in front of the television. Here are three ways you can enjoy the celebration.

1. Get together online
The pandemic likely taught you a thing or two about connecting with loved ones digitally. If your family is out of town, consider organizing a call on a video conferencing app. You can virtually dine together or simply share what you’re grateful for.

2. Volunteer to help others
Thanksgiving is a busy time of year for charitable groups and food banks; many need help. You can volunteer to serve meals at a soup kitchen or deliver food to the sick and elderly. Volunteering is an excellent way to meet people, and you’ll likely be the welcome company for someone who’s unable to leave their home during the holiday.

3. Attend a community event
Check out your community newspaper and online forums for Thanksgiving events taking place in your region. You may want to attend a parade, enjoy a football game or share a meal with members of a local church. Being around people and a celebratory atmosphere will likely lift your spirit.


No matter how you choose to celebrate, remember to express your gratitude. If you take a moment to reflect, you’ll likely find you have many blessings to count.

 

A great way to enjoy and identify birds

Published

6 days ago

on

November 17, 2022

By

If you enjoy going outside, sitting among the trees, and watching the birds, here is a new way to enjoy the experience.

It’s also just another reason to get a smartphone if you haven’t already.

Birding is a great way to enjoy nature. Just get some binoculars and look for your favorite birds, for example. You can do it anywhere! The problem is that sometimes, even with binoculars, it’s not easy to spot them. You could listen for them, but those high tones can often be out of hearing range, even with hearing aids. Of course, you can always hear loudmouth blue jays, but maybe not the delicate song of the finches.

Cornell University to the rescue.


With its free Merlin Bird ID app, you can identify nearly any bird that chirps, and it is easy to do and lots of fun.

When you get the app, you can select the area you live (in the South, for example), and you’ll get a list of all the birds that live there or commute there during the winter.

Now, just tap Sound ID and hold your phone up. Whatever birds are talking, Merlin will identify them, present photos of the birds, and give you a little story about them.

It’s not unusual for the app to identify four or five different birds chattering every morning. If you have a feeder and you don’t know what bird you see coming to it, tap Merlin’s photo ID. Simply snap a picture, and Merlin can identify 8,000 different birds.

You can even get a free membership and create a log of all the birds you see and hear during your adventures.

What to do if your child is using substances

Published

1 week ago

on

November 14, 2022

By

It can be a jarring and frightening time if you suspect or find out your child is using drugs or alcohol.

Know the signs
While every teenager is different, here are signs your child may be using alcohol or drugs:

• Loss of interest in once pleasurable activities
• Changes in mood, such as depression or irritability
• Poor hygiene
• Changes in eating habits or sudden weight loss
• Sleeping more than usual
• Bad grades or problems at school
• Secretive behavior, lying or stealing
• Dropping old friends
• Inability to focus

Knowing the signs of teen drug use can help you better understand if you should involve a professional.


Take action
Here’s what to do if you suspect your child is dealing with addiction:

• Stay calm. Don’t show panic and anger. Instead, offer patience and support and keep lines of communication open. You want your child to see you as someone they can trust and come to with anything they’re going through.

• Create a support system. Remember, you aren’t alone. Lean on family members, teachers, counselors, and intervention specialists to help you keep a level head and make appropriate decisions for your child’s well-being.

Finally, don’t enable them. Get your child the help they need. Early intervention can help. As a start, contact your family doctor or other trusted health professional.

How to support a caregiver

Published

1 week ago

on

November 13, 2022

By

Do you know a caregiver? Do you want to help make their life easier? If so, here are some effective ways to support them.

Find resources
Many services and activities are available for caregivers, including in-home respite care and various types of workshops. Make a list of resources that could benefit your friend or family member. This will save them the time and trouble of doing it themself.

Share information
Gather articles, guides, and testimonials to help your friend or family member cope with the ups and downs of caregiving. For example, you could share a few tips with them about how to balance caregiving with full-time work responsibilities.

Lend them your time
Caregivers often have very busy schedules. To help make their load lighter, offer grocery shopping, prepare meals or do housework. You could even take over their caregiving responsibilities for a few hours to give them some time to rest.


To find extensive caregiver resources, visit caregiver.org.

 

