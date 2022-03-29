What to do if you have a nosebleed

Nosebleeds can be frightening but are usually harmless. Whether your nosebleed is caused by dry air, allergies, or trauma to the nose, you must take steps to stop the bleeding. Make sure you:

• Don’t tilt your head back. This can cause blood to flow down your throat. Tilting your head back can also prevent your blood from clotting and make it difficult to estimate the amount of blood you’ve lost. Instead, keep your head upright or tilted slightly forward.

• Pinch your nostrils for five to 10 minutes to stop the bleeding. Use a tissue or cotton ball to absorb any excess blood.

• Sit down and rest in a quiet place for a few minutes without blowing your nose.

Are you taking blood thinners or anticoagulant medications? Do you frequently get nosebleeds? Do they last for more than 20 minutes? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you should consult a doctor.

The medical term for a nosebleed is epistaxis.