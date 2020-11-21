Real Estate
What to do if you inherit a house
If you inherit a house, there are different tax implications and financial responsibilities to consider depending on what you do with the property. Here’s a look at your options and their associated costs.
Move-in
If you want to live in the inherited home, you’ll need to assume the cost of property taxes, upkeep, and insurance. You might also have to take over mortgage payments, depending on the loan terms.
If you sell the property later and it was your primary residence for at least two of the five years before the sale, you won’t need to pay capital gains tax.
Rent it
Depending on the house’s location, it can be a good source of passive income. Keep in mind the cost of landlord insurance and maintenance. Additionally, be sure to check municipal regulations for short- and long-term rentals before you make a decision.
The biggest downside to renting out your inherited property is that you’ll be subject to capital gains tax if you sell it since the property wasn’t being used as your primary residence.
Sell it
While any profit from the sale will be subject to capital gains tax, this is often the simplest course of action if the property has more than one heir. You’ll also be free from the legal and financial responsibilities of owning the property. Keep in mind the costs associated with selling a home including real estate agent fees, closing costs, and renovation expenses.
If you’re having trouble deciding what to do with your inherited property, a trusted local real estate agent can help you assess the market and determine the best course of action.
Real Estate
5 musts of buying a house sight unseen
If you’re considering bidding on a property without first seeing it for yourself, you should take precautions. Here are five things you need in order to minimize your risk if you want to buy a house sight unseen.
1. A reliable realtor
If you can’t visit the house yourself, you’ll need to rely on a real estate agent to assess the property on your behalf. Take the time to find someone you trust and who knows the market well.
2. A concrete wish list
3. A live video walk-through
Schedule a video chat with your realtor at the house so you can ask about creaky floors, dampness, odors, signs of wear, and other features that don’t show up in photos.
4. A general idea of the area
Use Google Street View to scope out the neighborhood. Also make sure to research local schools, public transit, and other amenities.
5. A full home inspection
A thorough assessment provided by a reputable professional is crucial if you want to buy a house sight unseen. Make sure to add a contingency clause to your offer if you plan to make your bid before the inspection.
Once you’ve found a house that checks all the necessary boxes, speak with your real estate agent about the option of having a virtual closing.
Real Estate
Warren County Market Report – October 2020
An incredible sellers market continues in Warren County. Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for October 2020. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are UP 41.3.%.
- New Pending UP 18.8%.
- Closed sales are UP 31.7%
- Average Median Sold $280,000
- Average Days on Market 24
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: October 2020 Market Stats by ShowingTime
MRIS: Statistics calculated November 2020
Jennifer Avery, Realtor
“Your Happy Home Expert”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790
CRUM REALTY, INC | 318 S Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Real Estate
Multi-generational living: tips to make it work
Multi-generational living is making a comeback. As more retirees choose to stay in their homes as they age, and economic trends make homeownership less accessible, an increasing number of families are choosing to live together. Here are some tips if you’re considering living in a multi-generational household.
Privacy
Everyone has the right to expect a certain degree of privacy in their home and respecting it is a matter of establishing ground rules and choosing a home with the right layout.
If you’re looking for a new property for your multi-generational family, make sure to discuss the situation with your realtor. A good agent will be able to help you find the right type of house. Properties with laneways are often a good idea, as they offer built-in privacy.
Chores and upkeep
It’s a good idea to ensure every member of your household is clear on what responsibilities they have in the home. The advantage of more people living under the same roof is that upkeep tends to be easier when the work is shared.
Finances
Financial matters should be discussed sooner rather than later. Whether grownup children are moving back in with their parents or the entire family is looking for a new home, there’s an opportunity to pool resources. However, conversations about money should be had prior to the move so that everyone’s on the same page.
With a little planning and compromise, a multi-generational household can fulfill your entire family’s needs.
Real Estate
Virginia’s September home sales surge 35% over 2019
According to the September 2020 Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, statewide, September home sales saw a staggering rise of 35% over September 2019.
Sales were up strongly across the Commonwealth, with the Eastern Region seeing a surge of nearly 80% over last year’s sales, the Northern Region seeing a 37% rise, and the Hampton Roads Region seeing an increase of 33%. In the Central Region, sales rose by more than 24%.
While home sales typically slow down after the summer, once school begins and families return from summer vacations, the COVID-19 pandemic has made this fall an a-typical season. “As a result of the pandemic upending the typical market patterns, the strong summer housing market surged ahead into September,” says Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant, PhD. “Strong demand and low mortgage rates continue to fuel robust housing market activity.”
This strong demand has had a significant impact on home prices. In September, the median home sales price statewide was $329,900, nearly 13% higher than in September 2019. Homes are also selling much faster. Homes sold in an average of 37 days in September 2020, down from 48 days a year ago.
While demand for homes continues to be high, the lack of available inventory remains the biggest constraint on the performance of Virginia’s housing market. At the end of September, there were over 40% fewer listings than the same time last year.
The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full September 2020 Home Sales Report. Current and past reports are available to members, media, and real estate-related industries through the organization’s website.
Real Estate
A guide to virtual tours
The need to implement social distancing measures has driven many businesses to find new ways to serve their clients. Realtors are no different. Here’s what you should know about virtual property tours.
Different types of tours
The term “virtual tour” can refer to either a tour of a property done via video chat or one conducted using 3D-modeling software. In a best-case scenario, these two techniques will be used in tandem to provide homebuyers with the most complete experience possible.
Tips for buyers
Tips for sellers
Sellers should get their property mapped out in 3D if possible. The popularity of virtual tours is sure to keep climbing, even after the pandemic.
Video chat visits are fairly similar to in-person ones, with the important caveat that any staging will need to take the technology into account. Kick up the lighting a notch and make an extra effort to declutter. Image quality can vary between visits, and any busy or messy areas will look worse on camera.
In addition to virtual tours, some realtors are offering virtual closing as well, adding another level of safety and convenience.
Real Estate
Always ask these things before hiring a real estate agent
To find the right realtor, you need to look into your options. Before you make a decision, interview a few different agents and be sure to ask the following questions.
How many homes did you sell last year?
While they may simply lack experience, realtors with few sales should be avoided. Otherwise, you may run the risk of your property staying on the market for a long time. If they work for a brokerage, make sure they report their own sales and not those of the entire company.
How long does it typically take you to sell a home?
How will you market my home?
Good realtors know that marketing is key. Your agent should have a solid strategy in place to sell your home, one that takes into account the local market conditions and any trends in your area. If their plan seems too generic or unclear, you may want to look elsewhere.
How easily will I be able to reach you?
You’ll undoubtedly have questions about how the sale is going, and it’s reasonable to expect your realtor to provide you with answers. In addition to what they tell you about staying in touch, verify whether they have an administrative assistant. If they have someone helping them manage their priorities, it’s likely they can focus more on your needs.
Lastly, make sure to investigate the realtor’s credentials. Always look up the agent you’re thinking about hiring and get at least three recent references from them.
King Cartoons
Wind: 0mph SE
Humidity: 59%
Pressure: 30.37"Hg
UV index: 1
52/32°F
50/36°F