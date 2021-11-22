Seasonal
What to do if you receive a gift you don’t like
The holiday season is usually filled with presents of all kinds. However, you may not like some of the gifts you receive. Here’s what you can do if you find yourself in this situation.
• Say thank you. Presents are usually given with good intentions. Therefore, whether you like what you receive or not, it’s important to be polite and thank the person for thinking of you.
• Keep it. If the person gifted you a personalized or handmade present, it’s probably best to keep it. Unless the item doesn’t fit, as may be the case with clothing, it’s hard to turn down this type of present. Instead, keep it in a safe place and bring it out on occasion.
• Exchange it. If you’re given a receipt for the item, you don’t need to say anything. Simply exchange the gift for something you like. If you weren’t given a receipt, you can ask the gift giver to provide you with one. You can do so by telling them the item is a duplicate or that it doesn’t fit, for example.
• Regift it. Depending on the present, you may be able to regift it to someone else or donate it to a charity in your area.
To prevent this from happening again next year, consider making and sharing a Christmas wish list with your friends and loved ones.
4 interesting facts about Thanksgiving
In honor of Thanksgiving, here are four fun facts about this iconic holiday:
1. The first Thanksgiving celebration lasted three days
The first Thanksgiving celebration took place in 1621. However, turkey wasn’t on the menu. Instead, ducks, geese, and swans are believed to have been served.
2. Americans prepare more than 46 million turkeys for Thanksgiving each year
While turkey isn’t a food staple in most households, it’s a huge hit during the holidays. This is probably because it’s suitable for serving large groups of people.
3. America’s first turkey trot took place more than a century ago
The oldest documented turkey-trot took place in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1896. In fact, it’s become an ongoing annual event that celebrates the community and raises money for youth, family and senior resources.
4. The first TV dinner came from Thanksgiving leftovers
In 1953, the food company Swanson miscalculated their Thanksgiving turkey order and ended up with thousands of pounds of extra meat. To make use of this surplus, the company decided to fill aluminum trays with turkey, cornbread, peas, and sweet potatoes, thus creating the first-ever TV dinner.
This year for Thanksgiving, liven up dinner by sharing some of these interesting facts with your guests.
How to stay healthy over the holidays
It can be challenging to make healthy choices over the holiday season given that so many celebrations and gatherings revolve around food. Here are five tips to help you eat moderately and stay healthy over the holidays.
1. Load your plate with veggies
Pile vegetables, fruits, and green salads onto your plate. These foods are low in calories, high in fiber, and will keep you satiated. Don’t worry, you don’t have to forgo the turkey or any of the side dishes; just be mindful of your portion sizes.
2. Eat slowly
It takes about 20 minutes for your brain to register fullness once you start eating. Therefore, to avoid overindulging, try to wait five or 10 minutes before refilling your plate. By doing so, you may realize you’re already full.
3. Watch what you drink
Both non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks can add additional calories, sodium, and sugar to your holiday meal. Consequently, try having a glass of water or seltzer in between the eggnog, cocktails, and hot chocolate.
4. Be active
Staying active can help make up for eating more than usual over the holidays. It can also help reduce stress and improve your sleep. One good way to keep moving is to encourage your friends and family members to go for a walk after your meal. Partaking in winter sports, such as skiing and snowshoeing, is also a great way to refresh your mind and body.
5. Take care of yourself
To stay healthy over the holidays, remember to regularly wash your hands, cough into your elbow, and stay at home if you feel sick. Don’t overextend yourself and give yourself enough time to rest in between parties.
Happy holidays!
Only 5 weeks before Christmas!
There are still several weeks before Christmas, but it’s a good idea to start planning so nothing gets overlooked. Here are a few tasks to check off your holiday to-do list.
• Set a budget for all your Christmastime expenses including gifts, new outfits, and parties.
• Decide who’s on your gift list, and start brainstorming ideas for each person.
• Pick a date for your holiday party, create a guest list and send out invitations.
• Organize a gift exchange among family members, friends, or co-workers.
• Book appointments with your hairdresser, barber, or beautician.
• Sort through your decorations, and determine if any need to be replaced.
And to get you in the holiday spirit…
Remember to pause and enjoy quality time with loved ones. This week, consider making calendars with your kids or hosting a holiday craft night with friends.
4 ways to celebrate Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month
Did you know that every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s disease? Unfortunately, this progressive brain disorder causes memory loss, language problems and unpredictable behavior. However, November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, and to help you mark the occasion, here are five meaningful ways to recognize those affected.
1. Go purple
Take the Purple Pledge at alz.org and commit to using your brain to fight Alzheimer’s disease. You can also wear purple to show your support.
2. Raise awareness
Talk to your friends, family members, and co-workers about the disease. Use social media to share your story and endorse the cause. Change your profile picture to include a loved one who’s fighting the disease or use the hashtags #ENDALZ and #EndAlzheimers.
3. Visit an Alzheimer’s patient
Spending time with family members and friends is important for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease. It can lift their spirits and enhance their overall well-being. If you don’t know anyone who has the disease, consider volunteering at a nearby nursing home.
4. Raise funds
Host or sponsor a local Walk to End Alzheimer’s. You can also make a financial contribution to a regional Alzheimer’s organization. Your donation may help researchers find a cure.
In addition, consider making time this month to invest in self-care. After all, there are many ways to reduce your risk of getting Alzheimer’s disease. This November, commit to exercising regularly, eating heart-healthy foods, staying socially engaged in your community, challenging your mind with puzzles, and getting plenty of quality sleep.
Thanksgiving countdown: a step-by-step guide
If you want a stress-free Thanksgiving, proper planning is key. Here’s an overview of things you can check off your to-do list before the big celebration.
Three weeks before
Now is the time to finalize your guest list by thinking about how many people you can fit at your table for a sit-down dinner. If you want to keep things more casual or plan on hosting a large number of guests, a buffet-style dinner might be more suitable.
Next, plan your menu. Take into account family favorites, Thanksgiving classics, and any dishes your guests are bringing when determining what you’ll need to make. You should also think about drink options and appetizers to serve as guests arrive and throughout the day.
One week before
Create a shopping list and purchase items such as tableware, napkins, cooking utensils, and decor. You can also purchase items such as frozen pie crusts, pumpkin pie filling, and cranberries so that you have them on hand. Now is also the perfect time to pick up your turkey to ensure you have plenty of time to properly defrost it.
One day before
Do one final shopping run to pick up fresh ingredients and any other items you may have forgotten. Get a head start by making dishes such as casseroles and pies to free up valuable oven space on the big day. It’s also a good idea to get garnishes, toppings, salad greens, and stuffing ingredients ready to go. Lastly, put out any serving dishes you’ll need, set the table and make sure the house is clean.
There’s a lot to think about when creating the perfect Thanksgiving feast. Fortunately, by taking your time getting ready and planning ahead, you’re sure to host an event to remember.
Easy DIY Halloween decorations
Creating a spooky atmosphere in your house at Halloween doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. Just a few easy-to-find supplies, a couple of hours and parental supervision (if kids are handling the project) and you’ll have your house Halloween-ready before you can say boo.
Bat staircase
Supplies: Black construction paper, pencil, scissors, tape.
Instructions: Make a stencil first — visit firstpalette.com/printable/bats.html for a printable version. Trace the outline of a bat onto the construction paper with the pencil and cut out along the lines. Repeat until you have any many bats as you want. Tape on the walls along a staircase or a hallway. You can add depth by cutting out bats in different sizes.
Hanging ghosts
Supplies: White medium-sized garbage bags, rubber bands, old newspaper, string or yarn, black tape (optional)
Instructions: Ball up the newspaper and stuff it into the end of the bags to make ghost “heads.” Loop the rubber bands around the head to give the body some shape. Use the black tape to make eyes and a mouth if desired. Hang from trees or lampposts with string or yarn.
Floating witch hats
Supplies: Fabric witch hats, clear fishing line, plastic pony beads or bulky wooden beads, strong tape or adhesive to suspend the hats from the ceiling, battery-operated tea lights (optional)
Instructions: Decide where you want your floating hats to hang and how far down, then cut your fishing line accordingly with a bit extra for stringing through the hat. Tie one end of your fishing line around the bead — this will act as an anchor to keep the hat on the fishing line. Thread the other end through a sewing needle and poke through the peak of the hat, then remove the needle and suspend from the ceiling. To use the optional tea lights: Leave an extra fishing line under the anchor and tie securely around the “flame” of the tea light to let it float inside the hat.
