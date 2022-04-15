What to do if your car gets flooded

If your vehicle gets flooded after a heavy rain, you need to take precautions. Though your car may seem just fine from the outside, its internal electrical components may be dama¬ged or corroded. Moreover, if your ve¬hicle was exposed to a considera¬ble amount of water, it may no longer be roadworthy. The reality is that most flooded vehicles are beyond repair.

If your vehicle gets flooded, the first thing you should do is call your insurance company and set up a damage assessment. An inspector will determine whether your car has suffered irreparable damage or if the vehicle is salvageable.

However, if you have a comprehensive car insurance plan, your vehicle should be covered for flood damage. In this case, you’ll be reimbursed ac¬cording to the plan’s established terms and conditions.

Contact your car insurance provider to go over the details of your plan.