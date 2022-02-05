What to do if your cat refuses to use their litter box

Is Mittens making messes around the house? If your cat refuses to use their litter box, it’s best to determine the cause of the unwanted behavior. Here’s an overview of what you should know.

Possible causes

If your cat has diabetes, a urinary tract infection, or other health problem, they may physically be unable to hold it in. Alternatively, if their living environment has recently changed, your furry friend may start making messes as a result of stress.

Your cat may also refuse to use a litter box if it’s too small or located somewhere cold or noisy. They might also be put off if they don’t like the type of litter used or the box isn’t clean. Additionally, some cats won’t use a litter box soiled by another cat.

Possible solutions

If your veterinarian confirms that your cat doesn’t have any health problems, try purchasing a second litter box. This will ensure that your cat isn’t tempted to relieve itself on your couch or kitchen floor. If you have two cats, experts recommend three litter boxes in different rooms.

Look for a litter box that suits your cat’s size and preferences. Keep in mind that most cats prefer uncovered boxes. It should also be placed in a quiet, low-traffic area. Also, experiment with different kinds of litter until you find one that works, and make sure to clean the box once or twice a day.

If you’ve done everything you can and your cat still won’t use its litter box, you may want to consult a feline behaviorist.