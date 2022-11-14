What to do if your child is using substances

It can be a jarring and frightening time if you suspect or find out your child is using drugs or alcohol.

Know the signs

While every teenager is different, here are signs your child may be using alcohol or drugs:

• Loss of interest in once pleasurable activities

• Changes in mood, such as depression or irritability

• Poor hygiene

• Changes in eating habits or sudden weight loss

• Sleeping more than usual

• Bad grades or problems at school

• Secretive behavior, lying or stealing

• Dropping old friends

• Inability to focus

Knowing the signs of teen drug use can help you better understand if you should involve a professional.

Take action

Here’s what to do if you suspect your child is dealing with addiction:

• Stay calm. Don’t show panic and anger. Instead, offer patience and support and keep lines of communication open. You want your child to see you as someone they can trust and come to with anything they’re going through.

• Create a support system. Remember, you aren’t alone. Lean on family members, teachers, counselors, and intervention specialists to help you keep a level head and make appropriate decisions for your child’s well-being.

Finally, don’t enable them. Get your child the help they need. Early intervention can help. As a start, contact your family doctor or other trusted health professional.