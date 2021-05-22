What to do if your dog keeps running away

Does your dog have a habit of running away from home? Here’s what you should know about this behavior and what you can do to stop it.

Why dogs run away

Most dogs are naturally curious, and there are various reasons why one might wander. While dogs, especially males, are more likely to roam if they’re looking for a mate, they might also take off if they’re scared, bored, or chasing potential prey.

How to prevent it

If your dog has a tendency to explore, it’s best not to leave Fido unsupervised outdoors. Additionally, having your pet spayed or neutered will significantly reduce its temptation to run away. Other precautions you can take include:

· Fencing off the entire backyard

· Installing a gate that automatically locks

· Giving your dog toys to play with outside

· Getting a longer leash, so your pet can wander around the yard

Following these tips can reduce the likelihood of losing your dog, but your pet should wear a collar and tag just in case. You should also consider microchipping your dog. Whereas a tag might break or fall off, a microchip is a more reliable way to ensure your pet can be identified and returned to you.

If you continue to have trouble with your dog’s behavior, consult a veterinarian or enroll your furry friend in an obedience training class.