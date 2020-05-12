What to do if your Wi-Fi stops working

If your internet connection unexpectedly cuts out, you may wonder if there’s anything you can do to fix it. Before you call your service provider’s customer support line, here are a few things to try that might resolve the issue.

• Access a different website or use another search engine such as Chrome, Firefox, or Safari. There might just be a glitch with the first website or search engine you tried.

• Try to connect to the Wi-Fi on a different device such as a computer, tablet, cellphone, or smart TV. If all of your devices are affected, the problem is likely with the router, modem or internet provider. If the issue is limited to one device, restart it and make sure it’s searching for the right network.

• Inspect the modem and router to ensure all the wires are securely connected. It’s possible one of the cables simply got knocked loose.

• Restart the router. Wait until the lights come back on before you try to access the internet again. If you still don’t have a connection, unplug the router’s power cord for 10 seconds and then plug it back in.

• Reset the modem. You’ll need a pencil or other narrow object to press the tiny “reset” button.

If you’re still unable to connect to the Wi-Fi, contact your internet service provider to inform them of the issue and request assistance from a technician.

Modem vs. router

A modem connects your home network to the internet. A router emits the Wi-Fi signal that gets picked up by your wireless devices. The router is usually the smaller of the two and may have an antenna. Consult your user manual if you need help identifying your hardware.