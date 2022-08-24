What to do with a recall

Recently, many motorists realized that recalls by automotive manufacturers are not to be taken lightly. In the past, some recalls seemed more or less important and sometimes only concerned minor issues. However, if mechanical or highly technical matters are concerned, such recalls must be considered seriously. It may only be a minor problem with carpets, or the technician at the dealership may have discovered other serious defects.

If you hear the news that there is a recall on your vehicle, don’t rush to the dealership. Instead, wait for official information to come to you via e-mail or traditional mail. You see, in some cases, your specific vehicle model may not be affected. Some vehicles are recalled only by serial number (the subject of the recall could be limited to a certain number of cars or trucks) or by year of production. If you find out that your vehicle is indeed concerned, drive the car according to the manufacturer’s provided guidelines and take immediate action by making an appointment with your local dealership.

Once the problem is fixed, be sure to keep all paperwork concerning the recall and details of the work done by the dealer. This could come in handy if the problem reoccurs or if you decide to sell the vehicle and want to prove to a prospective buyer that it has been properly maintained and has respected the various recall protocols. Indeed, more than one consumer has been made more aware and is now more worried about the recent spat of recalls.

Respect any recall by a manufacturer, no matter what you do with the vehicle.