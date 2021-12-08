What to do with the appliances when selling a house

If you plan to sell your home, you’ll need to decide whether to include some or all of your appliances in the listing. Here are a few factors to consider before you make a decision.

Reasons to leave them

If most houses on the market in your area include appliances, excluding yours from the deal could deter potential buyers. Alternatively, you could use your appliances as an incentive or a bargaining chip. Leaving them behind also eliminates the risk that your appliances, floors, and walls will get damaged during the move.

Reasons to bring them

If you have expensive, high-end appliances, you may not get a return on your investment by bundling them into the price of the house. Another reason to keep your appliances is if you’re moving to a home without any and you want to avoid the cost of replacing them. Just be sure to hire professional movers with experience transporting heavy items.

Reasons to upgrade them

If you have mismatched appliances or recently renovated the kitchen, purchasing new stainless-steel appliances can be an effective way to increase the value of your home and attract buyers. At the very least, you need to make sure your appliances work properly before you include them in the listing.

In most cases, it’s a good idea to adhere to the norms in your housing market. Consult a local real estate agent to determine the best course of action.