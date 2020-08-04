What to expect from your child’s kindergarten orientation

Are you ready to take on a major home renovation but don’t know where to start? Here’s how to organize your tasks and ensure everything goes smoothly.

Make a list

Renovations should be done in a logical order to avoid wasting time and money. For example, you shouldn’t paint the walls before you open them up to install insulation. To ensure you have a clear idea of what’s involved and don’t miss a step, make an extensive list of all the tasks that need to be done.

Establish a schedule



Once you know what your project entails, you can determine a logical sequence in which to complete tasks. In general, you should start with any necessary demolition and tackle large structural projects first. This may include repairs to the foundation, support beams, and subfloor. After you’ve addressed all plumbing, electrical, and insulation concerns, you can hang the drywall and proceed to the finishing touches.

Depending on the scale of your renovation, you can more or less follow these 10 steps:

1. Demolish, starting with the upper floors

2. Make structural repairs

3. Install electrical wiring, plumbing, and HVAC ducts

4. Clean and upgrade the exterior

5. Add or replace insulation

6. Replace the windows

7. Close up the walls, ceilings, and floors

8. Paint the ceilings and walls

9. Install the flooring

10. Clean up and furnish

If you plan to live in the house while it’s being renovated, remember to update only one bathroom at a time. This way you’ll ensure you always have one that can be used.

Evaluate constraints

If you can’t afford to complete all of your renovations right away, determine the cost of each project, and identify your top priorities. You can either do one room at a time or start with small tasks throughout the house while you save up the money.

Additionally, be sure to schedule your timeline around seasonal weather that could affect your renovation projects. For example, it’s best to avoid upgrading the exterior during winter or painting the interior in the summer.

For optimal results, consider hiring a contractor who can ensure the work gets done to code.