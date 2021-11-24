Seasonal
What to give a globetrotter for Christmas
Do you know someone who’s planning to travel? Whether it’s for a short stay in a single location or a long tour across multiple destinations, here are some gift ideas to ensure they have a fun-filled trip.
Give the traveler in your life a gift they’re sure to need while abroad. Consider purchasing an international plug adapter, a charging station with several USB ports, a multi-tool, or a waterproof bag for their laundry.
Help your world traveler zip through airport security with practical items. For example, a luggage scale is useful to have on hand to make sure suitcases aren’t overweight. In addition, vacuum-seal bags are perfect for compressing large items such as sweaters and jackets to make more room inside the luggage.
Spoil your loved ones with handy products they can take with them as they jet around the world. For example, you could look into getting them a portable charger, an e-reader, a camera, a collapsible water bottle, or a foldable backpack. In addition, high-quality earbuds or earphones are a great gift.
Visit the stores in your area to find these items or discover further gift ideas for the traveler on your shopping list.
Smart tips for well-written holiday cards
The time has come once again to send out holiday cards. If you’re not sure what to write to your friends and relatives, here’s some advice.
Give yourself plenty of time
Whether you want to send your cards by mail or electronically, avoid waiting till the last minute to get started. Not only do you risk forgetting someone, but a rushed card won’t have the same sentiment as a message you took the time to reflect on.
Craft a personalized message
The standard greetings that appear in most store-bought cards or online templates can be a good starting point. However, regard¬less of whether the cards you choose include text, be sure to add a personal touch so the message reflects your relationship with the recipient.
If you’re very close with the person, don’t hesitate to mention recent or upcoming events such as their plans to buy a house or a trip they just took. Has it been a while since you caught up? Consider extending an invitation for a phone call or coffee date after the holidays. The most important thing is to be sincere.
Be optimistic about the future
In addition to wishing the person a happy holiday, include a positive message about the new year. While you shouldn’t disregard any recent hardship the person may have experienced, the idea is to share some hope for the future.
Remember, you can be as creative as you want with your holiday cards. Just be sure to write from the heart.
4 gift ideas for collectors
Do you have a friend or family member who enjoys collecting things? If you’re on the hunt for a personalized gift for the collector in your life, here are a few ideas that are sure to please.
1. A display unit. Opt for a model with adjustable shelves. You may also want to look for a case with glass doors to keep dust away. If your collector already has a display unit, try to find a similar one to ensure their space will have a uniform appearance.
2. A collectible. If you know what your collector is looking for, you can gift them an item to add to their collection. If your budget allows, consider purchasing a rare item they can’t afford.
3. Lights. Help your loved one showcase their collection by purchasing spotlights that can be mounted under the shelves or overtop the display unit. Consider purchasing dimmable or color-changing lights for added effect.
4. An outing. Depending on what your loved one collects, you could buy them a ticket to a local show or convention that brings together people with the same passion. You could also offer to take them to a specialty store they’ve never visited to browse the goods.
To find these and other gifts for the collector in your life, visit the stores in your area.
12 ways to support local businesses this holiday season
1. Learn more about them
You might be surprised by the wide variety of shops in your area. Find out more about what each store carries to spark gift ideas and make your holiday shopping a breeze. Certain places even offer custom creations, allowing you to give your loved ones unique presents.
2. Start shopping early
The longer you wait to do your holiday shopping, the more tempting it is to purchase last-minute gifts from large online retailers that offer rapid delivery. If you want to support local businesses, avoid lineups and keep your stress to a minimum, start early. This also ensures everything you’re looking for is still in stock.
3. Send one-of-a-kind cards
If you want to send out cards to let your friends and relatives know you’re thinking about them over the holiday season, see if any artists or boutiques in your area sell handmade cards. These handcrafted works of art will look beautiful on a mantel, and they may even feature depictions of local landmarks.
4. Decorate with handmade items
When it comes time to decorate your home for the holidays, deck the halls with locally sourced creations. From wreaths and garlands to Christmas tree ornaments and stained-glass window hangings, the artists in your area are sure to offer handcrafted pieces that’ll imbue your home with the spirit of the season.
5. Buy from festival vendors
Does your community host Christmas markets, parades, or outdoor performances during the holiday season? These present a wonderful opportunity to spend quality time with loved ones, so make the most of visiting them. Buy a round of hot chocolate for your friends, treat your kids to seasonal snacks or surprise your partner with a little something from one of the stalls.
6. Update your wardrobe for parties
A new outfit will help you put your best foot forward at your upcoming holiday office party or New Year’s Eve bash. The staff at your local stores can help you put together a look from head to toe. You may also want to keep an eye out for the perfect ugly Christmas sweater or matching pajamas for the whole family.
7. Build your own gift baskets
If you’re short on inspiration, gift baskets make ideal offerings for co-workers, housekeepers, personal trainers, and your child’s teacher or babysitter. Many stores have a selection of pre-made baskets, or you can build your own with an assortment of locally sourced jams, soaps, teas, scented candles, chocolates, wine, and more.
8. Treat yourself to a meal out
Indulge in the magic of the season with a night out at a restaurant. This can be a great way to take a break from all the cooking and cleanup that comes with hosting holiday celebrations. Plus, many establishments have live music, special menus, and seasonal cocktails during this time of year to mark the occasion.
9. Remember to tip generously
‘Tis the season to give, and one way to show your appreciation is by leaving a generous tip for the people who help make the holidays special. This may include the staff at a restaurant, hairdresser, or beauty salon, as well as an employee who offers to wrap your gifts or helps you strap your Christmas tree to the car.
10. Keep it local when you buy online
Shopping online is a convenient way to quickly check items off your gift list (not to mention avoid crowded stores). Fortunately, you don’t have to choose between convenience and supporting local merchants. Many of the stores in your area have websites where you can buy what you need from the comfort of your couch.
11. Opt for gift cards over cash
Some people are harder to shop for than others. If you want to leave the choice up to them, consider offering a gift card rather than money. Not only will this guarantee the cash goes toward a local business, but a gift card is more personal as it shows that you took the time to select a store based on the person’s interests.
12. Cook with local ingredients
Whether you’re planning an elaborate Christmas dinner, preparing your contribution for a holiday potluck, or looking for the perfect hostess gift, you’ll get nothing but the best from regional producers. Visit the markets and shops in your area for everything from artisanal cheeses and pastries to seasonal produce and craft liquor.
Thanksgiving foods that are safe for your dog
Your dog is an important member of your family, and it’s natural to want to include them in your Thanksgiving festivities. Fortunately, there are a handful of crowd favorites that are safe to share with your pup.
Foods that are safe
You can give your dog the following three foods on Thanksgiving without worry:
1. Turkey meat is OK for your dog to eat as long as it’s served plain. However, avoid feeding your pet fatty turkey skin, as this can cause pancreatitis. In addition, don’t give your dog cooked turkey bones. They’re brittle and could break into small, sharp pieces and cause an injury if swallowed.
2. Sweet potatoes make a great snack for your dog and are loaded with nutrients such as vitamin B6 and beta-carotene. However, you shouldn’t feed your dog raw sweet potatoes as this could upset their stomach. Simply steam the sweet potatoes and serve them plain.
3. Apples are a delicious and healthy snack for your dog. They’re high in vitamin A and C as well as dietary fiber. However, make sure you remove the core and any seeds, as they contain a small amount of cyanide, which can harm your pet.
Foods that are unsafe
There are a few Thanksgiving staples you should never feed your dog. Here are three dishes that shouldn’t be shared with your furry friend:
1. Store-bought ham often contains a lot of sodium. If swallowed by your dog, symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, and even kidney damage may arise.
2. Stuffing often contains onion and garlic, which are toxic to dogs. These foods contain thiosulfate, which causes oxidative damage to red blood cells, resulting in hemolytic anemia.
3. Sweets such as chocolate and raisins are poisonous to dogs. In addition, canned pumpkin pie filling may contain xylitol, an artificial sweetener that can be deadly to your pet.
If in doubt, stick to your dog’s regular diet, and consult your veterinarian for advice on which foods are safe to feed your pet.
What to do if you receive a gift you don’t like
The holiday season is usually filled with presents of all kinds. However, you may not like some of the gifts you receive. Here’s what you can do if you find yourself in this situation.
• Say thank you. Presents are usually given with good intentions. Therefore, whether you like what you receive or not, it’s important to be polite and thank the person for thinking of you.
• Keep it. If the person gifted you a personalized or handmade present, it’s probably best to keep it. Unless the item doesn’t fit, as may be the case with clothing, it’s hard to turn down this type of present. Instead, keep it in a safe place and bring it out on occasion.
• Exchange it. If you’re given a receipt for the item, you don’t need to say anything. Simply exchange the gift for something you like. If you weren’t given a receipt, you can ask the gift giver to provide you with one. You can do so by telling them the item is a duplicate or that it doesn’t fit, for example.
• Regift it. Depending on the present, you may be able to regift it to someone else or donate it to a charity in your area.
To prevent this from happening again next year, consider making and sharing a Christmas wish list with your friends and loved ones.
4 interesting facts about Thanksgiving
In honor of Thanksgiving, here are four fun facts about this iconic holiday:
1. The first Thanksgiving celebration lasted three days
The first Thanksgiving celebration took place in 1621. However, turkey wasn’t on the menu. Instead, ducks, geese, and swans are believed to have been served.
2. Americans prepare more than 46 million turkeys for Thanksgiving each year
While turkey isn’t a food staple in most households, it’s a huge hit during the holidays. This is probably because it’s suitable for serving large groups of people.
3. America’s first turkey trot took place more than a century ago
The oldest documented turkey-trot took place in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1896. In fact, it’s become an ongoing annual event that celebrates the community and raises money for youth, family and senior resources.
4. The first TV dinner came from Thanksgiving leftovers
In 1953, the food company Swanson miscalculated their Thanksgiving turkey order and ended up with thousands of pounds of extra meat. To make use of this surplus, the company decided to fill aluminum trays with turkey, cornbread, peas, and sweet potatoes, thus creating the first-ever TV dinner.
This year for Thanksgiving, liven up dinner by sharing some of these interesting facts with your guests.
