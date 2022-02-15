Home
What to include in a reading nook
Whether it’s in your bedroom or a quiet corner of the living room, everyone deserves a cozy spot they can retreat to for some downtime. Here are a few must-haves for your reading nook.
• A fabric armchair with a small ottoman or pouf, or a soft chaise lounge
• A source of natural light as well as a conveniently placed floor lamp
• An end table where you can put your comforting beverage of choice
• A few plush throw pillows and a large, soft blanket
• A pop of color to make the space feel soothing yet inviting
• A small area rug to define the space and keep your feet warm
• An assortment of potted plants or a dried flower arrangement
• A candle or essential oil diffuser with a relaxing scent like lavender or rosemary
Finally, don’t forget to add a classic bookcase, built-in shelving, or an elegant magazine rack with an assortment of your favorite reads.
3 questions to ask before switching home insurance plans
Are you moving or simply unhappy with your current home insurance policy? If so, here are three questions to ask yourself before making a switch.
1. Do you have all the relevant information?
Any insurance company you approach for a quote will ask you a series of questions to determine what policy will best suit your needs. These questions will likely require you to know the size of your home, the flood risk for the property, the type of heating system that’s installed, the total value of your belongings, and more.
2. Will you be charged for terminating your current insurance policy?
You can cancel or change your home insurance policy at any time. However, you may be charged an administrative fee if you do. Ask your current insurer about their termination fees and procedures so you know this information before signing a new contract.
3. Will you require additional coverage?
Every home insurance policy has its limitations, and it’s important to accurately assess the value of your belongings to determine whether they’re covered under the basic plan. In some cases, you may need to purchase additional coverage. For example, pricey items like tractors, snowblowers, antiques, and jewelry often require specialized coverage.
If you have any questions about home insurance or want to learn more about the available policies, contact an insurance broker near you.
Book review: You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want
They say more money, more problems, but in truth, financial security can solve a lot of headaches. Poor finances may contribute to stress, depression, divorces, and sadly, even suicide. However, after reading You Need a Budget by Jesse Mecham, you may stand a better chance of getting your finances in order. While budgeting won’t necessarily make you rich, it could help you stabilize your finances and reduce money woes.
Mecham notes that people often find themselves asking “Can I afford this?” and “Should I buy this?” Among other things, Mecham urges readers to set up a decision-making system that can deliver clarity and encourage sound choices.
The author also urges people to “forget about the money.” Pretty crazy claim for a book all about budgeting, right? Money isn’t or at least shouldn’t be the end goal. Instead, the end goal should be pursuing the type of life you want to lead. Mecham urgers readers to ask “What do I want my money to do for me?”
To answer that question, however, you need to set up a budget. Whether you want to pay off your mortgage or student loans, take a trip to Disney World, or whatever else, a budget can help you save money and ultimately reach those goals by instilling a new mindset and also a concrete system for making decisions.
In You Need a Budget, you’ll learn how to create effective budgets that follow four simple rules: 1. Give every dollar a job, 2. Embrace your true expenses, 3. Adapt to whatever comes your way, and finally, 4. Age your money by increasing the length between when you get your money and when you spend it.
Ultimately, Jesse Mecham’s You Need a Budget provides concrete steps and grounded insights for creating and maintaining budgets. Anyone struggling with their finances should consider his advice.
How to fix minor cracks in your home’s foundation
Since concrete shrinks and settles as it cures, it’s common for hairline cracks to appear on basement walls. You don’t have to worry about these minor cracks. Simply monitor them to make sure they don’t get any bigger.
However, it’s best to promptly seal any cracks that are wider than an eighth of an inch. To do so, you’ll need to purchase a caulking product formulated for concrete.
Once you have the materials you require, scrub the crack clean with a wire brush. Then, inject the caulking product along the entire length of the crack. This will help keep water out and prevent the crack from worsening.
However, if you have foundation cracks that are wider than half an inch, it’s best to call a contractor who can assess and repair the damage. Only a professional will be able to tell you if there are serious structural issues with your foundation that need to be addressed.
What to look for in a wood wedding ring
Are you looking for a wedding ring that’s stylish, durable, and evokes the beauty of nature? A wood wedding band could be a good fit. Here’s what to look for.
• Style. If you want a wedding ring that’s one of a kind, wood is the way to go. Indeed, the texture and pattern of each wood ring are unique. These wedding bands can be made solely of wood or plated and inlaid with other materials.
• Durability. Wood rings are durable but not indestructible. Ideally, they should be made of hardwood, such as oak, to ensure they can withstand years of wear.
• Price. Wood rings can vary in price depending on the chosen materials, finish, and design. For example, gold plating and precious stone inlays will drive up the cost. However, wood rings are far less expensive than traditional gold wedding bands.
• Fit. Wood rings aren’t malleable and can’t be resized. Therefore, it’s important to know your ring size so you can ensure you get the right fit.
To find the wood wedding ring of your dreams, visit your local jewelry stores.
4 fun activities to enjoy in the mountains
Heading to the mountains for the day is a great way to enjoy what the season has to offer. Here are four activities that’ll make you want to bundle up, lace your boots and go play in the snow.
1. Trailblazing
Whether you enjoy snowshoeing, skiing, dog sledding, snowmobiling, fat biking, walking, or kick sledding, there are plenty of trails to explore in the mountains. Enjoy the crisp winter air and admire the snow-covered landscape while spending time with family and friends.
2. Downhill skiing
An adrenaline-inducing sport, downhill skiing is a great way to enjoy being in the mountains. If you want to learn how to ski this winter, look for equipment rental services and instructional courses in your area.
3. Snow tubing
If you’re looking for a family-friendly outing, snow tubing is a great choice This fun activity can be enjoyed by kids of all ages and doesn’t require any special gear. Just be sure to bundle up, and brace yourself for the ride.
4. Ice climbing or via ferrata
If you love adventure sports, you might enjoy ice climbing or via ferrata. These sports challenge your body and mind and reward you with picturesque views and a sense of accomplishment.
Are you ready to head to the mountains? If so, make sure to look for special deals and offers in your area.
The new shampoos come in a bar
Cruise down the hair care aisles in any big box store and you’ll see the usual lineup of liquid shampoos in plastic bottles, but there’s a new option gaining traction.
Shampoo bars are exploding in popularity, and with cosmetics giants like L’Oreal and Procter & Gamble offering solid shampoos through their haircare brands, they’re almost certainly here to stay.
How do they work? The same as liquid shampoo, just in a more concentrated form. Most liquid shampoos contain between 80 and 90 percent water — shampoo bars simply remove water from the equation and pack all the cleansing and conditioning agents into a solid chunk. But while a bottle of liquid shampoo might provide 30 or 40 washes, bar shampoos often last much longer — Klorane and Ethique both advertise that their bars last around 80 washes.
If you like a clean and uncluttered shower, shampoo bars are also a great space saver. A compact bar takes up much less space than a 12-ounce bottle, after all. And if you travel a lot, you can simply cut a chunk off a larger bar and stick it in any old container for a spill-proof shampoo that will last for weeks on the road and pass through airport security without a hitch.
Best yet, a bar will also never require you to fight with a bottle to extract the last few precious drops of shampoo. You simply use it until it’s gone.
To use a shampoo bar, simply wet the bar in the shower and lather in your hands before applying the lather to your wet hair. Then scrub and rinse like you would with liquid shampoo. For long or thick hair, you might want to rub the bar directly into your hair, but be conservative — a little really does go a long way. You can follow up with the conditioner of your choice or nothing at all if you prefer. Store your shampoo bar on a surface with adequate drainage, such as a bamboo soap dish. If you love your bar so much that you use it until it’s too small to grip, a soap saver bag will help you use those last chunks. Just drop the pieces into the bag, run it under water, and lather it up in your hands.
