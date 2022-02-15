Connect with us

Home

What to include in a reading nook

Published

7 hours ago

on

Whether it’s in your bedroom or a quiet corner of the living room, everyone deserves a cozy spot they can retreat to for some downtime. Here are a few must-haves for your reading nook.

• A fabric armchair with a small ottoman or pouf, or a soft chaise lounge

• A source of natural light as well as a conveniently placed floor lamp

• An end table where you can put your comforting beverage of choice


• A few plush throw pillows and a large, soft blanket

• A pop of color to make the space feel soothing yet inviting

• A small area rug to define the space and keep your feet warm

• An assortment of potted plants or a dried flower arrangement

• A candle or essential oil diffuser with a relaxing scent like lavender or rosemary

Finally, don’t forget to add a classic bookcase, built-in shelving, or an elegant magazine rack with an assortment of your favorite reads.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Home

3 questions to ask before switching home insurance plans

Published

8 hours ago

on

February 15, 2022

By

Are you moving or simply unhappy with your current home insurance policy? If so, here are three questions to ask yourself before making a switch.

1. Do you have all the relevant information?
Any insurance company you approach for a quote will ask you a series of questions to determine what policy will best suit your needs. These questions will likely require you to know the size of your home, the flood risk for the property, the type of heating system that’s installed, the total value of your belongings, and more.

2. Will you be charged for terminating your current insurance policy?
You can cancel or change your home insurance policy at any time. However, you may be charged an administrative fee if you do. Ask your current insurer about their termination fees and procedures so you know this information before signing a new contract.

3. Will you require additional coverage?
Every home insurance policy has its limitations, and it’s important to accurately assess the value of your belongings to determine whether they’re covered under the basic plan. In some cases, you may need to purchase additional coverage. For example, pricey items like tractors, snowblowers, antiques, and jewelry often require specialized coverage.



If you have any questions about home insurance or want to learn more about the available policies, contact an insurance broker near you.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

Book review: You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want

Published

2 days ago

on

February 13, 2022

By

They say more money, more problems, but in truth, financial security can solve a lot of headaches. Poor finances may contribute to stress, depression, divorces, and sadly, even suicide. However, after reading You Need a Budget by Jesse Mecham, you may stand a better chance of getting your finances in order. While budgeting won’t necessarily make you rich, it could help you stabilize your finances and reduce money woes.

Mecham notes that people often find themselves asking “Can I afford this?” and “Should I buy this?” Among other things, Mecham urges readers to set up a decision-making system that can deliver clarity and encourage sound choices.

The author also urges people to “forget about the money.” Pretty crazy claim for a book all about budgeting, right? Money isn’t or at least shouldn’t be the end goal. Instead, the end goal should be pursuing the type of life you want to lead. Mecham urgers readers to ask “What do I want my money to do for me?”

To answer that question, however, you need to set up a budget. Whether you want to pay off your mortgage or student loans, take a trip to Disney World, or whatever else, a budget can help you save money and ultimately reach those goals by instilling a new mindset and also a concrete system for making decisions.


In You Need a Budget, you’ll learn how to create effective budgets that follow four simple rules: 1. Give every dollar a job, 2. Embrace your true expenses, 3. Adapt to whatever comes your way, and finally, 4. Age your money by increasing the length between when you get your money and when you spend it.

Ultimately, Jesse Mecham’s You Need a Budget provides concrete steps and grounded insights for creating and maintaining budgets. Anyone struggling with their finances should consider his advice.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Home

How to fix minor cracks in your home’s foundation

Published

4 days ago

on

February 11, 2022

By

Since concrete shrinks and settles as it cures, it’s common for hairline cracks to appear on basement walls. You don’t have to worry about these minor cracks. Simply monitor them to make sure they don’t get any bigger.

However, it’s best to promptly seal any cracks that are wider than an eighth of an inch. To do so, you’ll need to purchase a caulking product formulated for concrete.

Once you have the materials you require, scrub the crack clean with a wire brush. Then, inject the caulking product along the entire length of the crack. This will help keep water out and prevent the crack from worsening.

However, if you have foundation cracks that are wider than half an inch, it’s best to call a contractor who can assess and repair the damage. Only a professional will be able to tell you if there are serious structural issues with your foundation that need to be addressed.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

What to look for in a wood wedding ring

Published

4 days ago

on

February 11, 2022

By

Are you looking for a wedding ring that’s stylish, durable, and evokes the beauty of nature? A wood wedding band could be a good fit. Here’s what to look for.

• Style. If you want a wedding ring that’s one of a kind, wood is the way to go. Indeed, the texture and pattern of each wood ring are unique. These wedding bands can be made solely of wood or plated and inlaid with other materials.

• Durability. Wood rings are durable but not indestructible. Ideally, they should be made of hardwood, such as oak, to ensure they can withstand years of wear.

• Price. Wood rings can vary in price depending on the chosen materials, finish, and design. For example, gold plating and precious stone inlays will drive up the cost. However, wood rings are far less expensive than traditional gold wedding bands.


• Fit. Wood rings aren’t malleable and can’t be resized. Therefore, it’s important to know your ring size so you can ensure you get the right fit.

To find the wood wedding ring of your dreams, visit your local jewelry stores.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

4 fun activities to enjoy in the mountains

Published

5 days ago

on

February 10, 2022

By

Heading to the mountains for the day is a great way to enjoy what the season has to offer. Here are four activities that’ll make you want to bundle up, lace your boots and go play in the snow.

1. Trailblazing
Whether you enjoy snowshoeing, skiing, dog sledding, snowmobiling, fat biking, walking, or kick sledding, there are plenty of trails to explore in the mountains. Enjoy the crisp winter air and admire the snow-covered landscape while spending time with family and friends.

2. Downhill skiing
An adrenaline-inducing sport, downhill skiing is a great way to enjoy being in the mountains. If you want to learn how to ski this winter, look for equipment rental services and instructional courses in your area.

3. Snow tubing
If you’re looking for a family-friendly outing, snow tubing is a great choice This fun activity can be enjoyed by kids of all ages and doesn’t require any special gear. Just be sure to bundle up, and brace yourself for the ride.


4. Ice climbing or via ferrata
If you love adventure sports, you might enjoy ice climbing or via ferrata. These sports challenge your body and mind and reward you with picturesque views and a sense of accomplishment.

Are you ready to head to the mountains? If so, make sure to look for special deals and offers in your area.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

The new shampoos come in a bar

Published

1 week ago

on

February 8, 2022

By

Cruise down the hair care aisles in any big box store and you’ll see the usual lineup of liquid shampoos in plastic bottles, but there’s a new option gaining traction.

Shampoo bars are exploding in popularity, and with cosmetics giants like L’Oreal and Procter & Gamble offering solid shampoos through their haircare brands, they’re almost certainly here to stay.

How do they work? The same as liquid shampoo, just in a more concentrated form. Most liquid shampoos contain between 80 and 90 percent water — shampoo bars simply remove water from the equation and pack all the cleansing and conditioning agents into a solid chunk. But while a bottle of liquid shampoo might provide 30 or 40 washes, bar shampoos often last much longer — Klorane and Ethique both advertise that their bars last around 80 washes.

If you like a clean and uncluttered shower, shampoo bars are also a great space saver. A compact bar takes up much less space than a 12-ounce bottle, after all. And if you travel a lot, you can simply cut a chunk off a larger bar and stick it in any old container for a spill-proof shampoo that will last for weeks on the road and pass through airport security without a hitch.


Best yet, a bar will also never require you to fight with a bottle to extract the last few precious drops of shampoo. You simply use it until it’s gone.

To use a shampoo bar, simply wet the bar in the shower and lather in your hands before applying the lather to your wet hair. Then scrub and rinse like you would with liquid shampoo. For long or thick hair, you might want to rub the bar directly into your hair, but be conservative — a little really does go a long way. You can follow up with the conditioner of your choice or nothing at all if you prefer. Store your shampoo bar on a surface with adequate drainage, such as a bamboo soap dish. If you love your bar so much that you use it until it’s too small to grip, a soap saver bag will help you use those last chunks. Just drop the pieces into the bag, run it under water, and lather it up in your hands.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
34°
Clear
7:02am5:51pm EST
Feels like: 34°F
Wind: 2mph SSE
Humidity: 51%
Pressure: 30.62"Hg
UV index: 0
WedThuFri
54/46°F
66/41°F
50/25°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Feb
16
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 16 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
18
Fri
10:00 am Trauma-Informed Training @ ONLINE
Trauma-Informed Training @ ONLINE
Feb 18 @ 10:00 am – 12:30 pm
Trauma-Informed Training @ ONLINE
We all interact with others on a daily basis, and sometimes we are left wondering why we snapped, or why the other person acted so rudely. Sometimes those interactions can leave us feeling lonely, insecure,[...]
Feb
21
Mon
8:30 am Open House & Bring-a-Friend to S... @ Wakefield Country Day School
Open House & Bring-a-Friend to S... @ Wakefield Country Day School
Feb 21 @ 8:30 am – 1:00 pm
Open House & Bring-a-Friend to School Day @ Wakefield Country Day School
WCDS is hosting an Open House on President’s Day – Feb. 21st. Come visit campus for a day in the life of a WCDS student. RSVP for a Golden Ticket + Chance to Win a[...]
Feb
22
Tue
2:00 pm Virginia Regiment Winter Muster @ Fort Loudoun
Virginia Regiment Winter Muster @ Fort Loudoun
Feb 22 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Virginia Regiment Winter Muster @ Fort Loudoun
Join Capt. George Mercer’s Company of the Virginia Regiment for a Military Muster at the site of Historic Fort Loudoun in Winchester, Virginia, in honor of George Washington’s Birthday. The fort was headquarters of Col.[...]
Feb
23
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 23 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
1
Tue
6:00 pm Rain Barrel Workshop @ Strasburg High School
Rain Barrel Workshop @ Strasburg High School
Mar 1 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Rain Barrel Workshop @ Strasburg High School
No experience is necessary for this workshop being held in partnership with the Strasburg and Signal Knob FFA and Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District. This is an easy do-it-yourself project that includes a[...]
6:00 pm Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Mar 1 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
The Front Royal United Methodist Women will hold a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner on Tuesday, March 1st, at 6 pm. Pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy, baked apples, coffee & tea will be served. Costs: $3 for[...]
Mar
2
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 2 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
5
Sat
6:30 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 5 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area: Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion[...]
Mar
9
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 9 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]