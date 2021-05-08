What to include in an emergency kit for your car

Although less common than they used to be, manual-transmission cars, with their gearboxes and clutch pedals, remain popular among a passionate subset of drivers. If you’re thinking about joining the club, here are the pros and cons of driving a stick.

What are the perks?

Manual cars have several notable advantages over their automatic counterparts, including the following:

• Greater control. A manual car will provide you with full power over accelerating and braking. This isn’t the case with an automatic, as the torque converter constantly propels the vehicle forward.

• Simpler maintenance. Manual transmissions are less complex than automatic transmissions. As a result, they generally require less frequent servicing and are cheaper to repair.

• Improved gas mileage. Having more control over your engine allows you to optimize fuel economy. An efficient driver of a stick shift can improve their gas mileage by as much as 15 percent.

• Lower price. Except for high-end sports cars, stick shifts usually cost less than their automatic counterparts.

What are the drawbacks?

There are also some potential downsides to opting for a stick shift:

• Steeper learning curve. It takes some initial instruction and practice to be able to drive a manual car. Drivers can expect to stall, jerk and face other obstacles when just starting out.

• Greater demands on your attention. Driving a stick requires more focus and an ability to multitask. In addition, it can be tedious if you’re frequently in stop-and-go traffic, as you’ll constantly have to shift gears.

• Smaller selection. Stick shifts are harder to come by than automatics, with only 13 percent of new cars sold in North America offering a manual-transmission option.

Do you think you’d enjoy driving a stick? If so, consider taking a few driving lessons. You’ll be able to learn the basics and see whether it suits you.