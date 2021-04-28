What to investigate if you want to buy a condo

If you want to buy a condominium, you may not know where to start. Here are several things to consider if you intend to purchase this type of property.

The unit

Find out what’s included with your unit. Does it come with appliances, a parking space, or a storage locker? If you buy a brand-new unit, you’ll likely be able to choose some materials and features such as the countertops, flooring, and electrical components.

You should also ask whether there are regulations regarding how the unit can be decorated, renovated, or used.

The building

In addition to finding out what type of security features and amenities are included (gym, entertainment room, etc.), you should inquire about the building’s overall condition. If it’s an older property, make sure there aren’t any leaks.

Also, consider the demographic of the other residents. You’ll most likely want to live among people whose lifestyle is similar to your own.

The area

For many people, the best part about living in a condo is having access to an urban community with a variety of conveniences and sources of entertainment. Make sure everything you’re looking for is available nearby.

The board

Familiarize yourself with how the condo operates and read through minutes from past board meetings if you want to learn more. In particular, check to see if the condo corporation has a history of demanding one-time assessments to cover large repairs. If so, this suggests the board doesn’t properly manage the funds they receive on a monthly basis to anticipate expenses.

Finally, determine all the costs associated with owning a condo to ensure you can afford it. In addition to your mortgage, you’ll need to pay for condo fees, property taxes, insurance, utilities (if they’re not included), and upkeep of the unit.