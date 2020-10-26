What to look for in a frozen meal

It’s hard to deny that a frozen meal, ready in minutes, is a practical option at the end of a hectic day. The downside is they tend to be a poor source of nutrients. You’ll need to be careful with your selection if you want your ready-made meal to be an acceptable alternative to a home-cooked one. Here are a few things to look for on the Nutrition Facts label.

• Protein. Light frozen dinners geared toward weight loss tend to be low in protein. You’ll need a meal that contains at least 15 grams of protein to satiate your hunger.

• Fiber. To keep you feeling full and reduce your temptation to snack, look for frozen meals that have at least two grams of fiber.

• Sodium. Most frozen dinners are high in salt, even if they don’t taste salty. The sodium content of your meal shouldn’t exceed 600 milligrams.

• Fats. You should aim to not exceed 15 grams of fat per meal, and make sure no more than three grams of it is saturated. Avoid fried food, cream sauces, and puff pastries.

Remember that you can always fill the nutritional gaps in your frozen meals with quick, fresh sides. If a dish doesn’t have enough protein, complete your meal with a small bowl of Greek yogurt or a hard-boiled egg. If a dish is lacking vegetables, throw together a salad or pour yourself a glass of low-sodium vegetable juice.