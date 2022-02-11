What to look for in a wood wedding ring

Are you looking for a wedding ring that’s stylish, durable, and evokes the beauty of nature? A wood wedding band could be a good fit. Here’s what to look for.

• Style. If you want a wedding ring that’s one of a kind, wood is the way to go. Indeed, the texture and pattern of each wood ring are unique. These wedding bands can be made solely of wood or plated and inlaid with other materials.

• Durability. Wood rings are durable but not indestructible. Ideally, they should be made of hardwood, such as oak, to ensure they can withstand years of wear.

• Price. Wood rings can vary in price depending on the chosen materials, finish, and design. For example, gold plating and precious stone inlays will drive up the cost. However, wood rings are far less expensive than traditional gold wedding bands.

• Fit. Wood rings aren’t malleable and can’t be resized. Therefore, it’s important to know your ring size so you can ensure you get the right fit.

To find the wood wedding ring of your dreams, visit your local jewelry stores.