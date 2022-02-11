Home
What to look for in a wood wedding ring
Are you looking for a wedding ring that’s stylish, durable, and evokes the beauty of nature? A wood wedding band could be a good fit. Here’s what to look for.
• Style. If you want a wedding ring that’s one of a kind, wood is the way to go. Indeed, the texture and pattern of each wood ring are unique. These wedding bands can be made solely of wood or plated and inlaid with other materials.
• Durability. Wood rings are durable but not indestructible. Ideally, they should be made of hardwood, such as oak, to ensure they can withstand years of wear.
• Price. Wood rings can vary in price depending on the chosen materials, finish, and design. For example, gold plating and precious stone inlays will drive up the cost. However, wood rings are far less expensive than traditional gold wedding bands.
• Fit. Wood rings aren’t malleable and can’t be resized. Therefore, it’s important to know your ring size so you can ensure you get the right fit.
To find the wood wedding ring of your dreams, visit your local jewelry stores.
How to fix minor cracks in your home’s foundation
Since concrete shrinks and settles as it cures, it’s common for hairline cracks to appear on basement walls. You don’t have to worry about these minor cracks. Simply monitor them to make sure they don’t get any bigger.
However, it’s best to promptly seal any cracks that are wider than an eighth of an inch. To do so, you’ll need to purchase a caulking product formulated for concrete.
Once you have the materials you require, scrub the crack clean with a wire brush. Then, inject the caulking product along the entire length of the crack. This will help keep water out and prevent the crack from worsening.
However, if you have foundation cracks that are wider than half an inch, it’s best to call a contractor who can assess and repair the damage. Only a professional will be able to tell you if there are serious structural issues with your foundation that need to be addressed.
4 fun activities to enjoy in the mountains
Heading to the mountains for the day is a great way to enjoy what the season has to offer. Here are four activities that’ll make you want to bundle up, lace your boots and go play in the snow.
1. Trailblazing
Whether you enjoy snowshoeing, skiing, dog sledding, snowmobiling, fat biking, walking, or kick sledding, there are plenty of trails to explore in the mountains. Enjoy the crisp winter air and admire the snow-covered landscape while spending time with family and friends.
2. Downhill skiing
An adrenaline-inducing sport, downhill skiing is a great way to enjoy being in the mountains. If you want to learn how to ski this winter, look for equipment rental services and instructional courses in your area.
3. Snow tubing
If you’re looking for a family-friendly outing, snow tubing is a great choice This fun activity can be enjoyed by kids of all ages and doesn’t require any special gear. Just be sure to bundle up, and brace yourself for the ride.
4. Ice climbing or via ferrata
If you love adventure sports, you might enjoy ice climbing or via ferrata. These sports challenge your body and mind and reward you with picturesque views and a sense of accomplishment.
Are you ready to head to the mountains? If so, make sure to look for special deals and offers in your area.
The new shampoos come in a bar
Cruise down the hair care aisles in any big box store and you’ll see the usual lineup of liquid shampoos in plastic bottles, but there’s a new option gaining traction.
Shampoo bars are exploding in popularity, and with cosmetics giants like L’Oreal and Procter & Gamble offering solid shampoos through their haircare brands, they’re almost certainly here to stay.
How do they work? The same as liquid shampoo, just in a more concentrated form. Most liquid shampoos contain between 80 and 90 percent water — shampoo bars simply remove water from the equation and pack all the cleansing and conditioning agents into a solid chunk. But while a bottle of liquid shampoo might provide 30 or 40 washes, bar shampoos often last much longer — Klorane and Ethique both advertise that their bars last around 80 washes.
If you like a clean and uncluttered shower, shampoo bars are also a great space saver. A compact bar takes up much less space than a 12-ounce bottle, after all. And if you travel a lot, you can simply cut a chunk off a larger bar and stick it in any old container for a spill-proof shampoo that will last for weeks on the road and pass through airport security without a hitch.
Best yet, a bar will also never require you to fight with a bottle to extract the last few precious drops of shampoo. You simply use it until it’s gone.
To use a shampoo bar, simply wet the bar in the shower and lather in your hands before applying the lather to your wet hair. Then scrub and rinse like you would with liquid shampoo. For long or thick hair, you might want to rub the bar directly into your hair, but be conservative — a little really does go a long way. You can follow up with the conditioner of your choice or nothing at all if you prefer. Store your shampoo bar on a surface with adequate drainage, such as a bamboo soap dish. If you love your bar so much that you use it until it’s too small to grip, a soap saver bag will help you use those last chunks. Just drop the pieces into the bag, run it under water, and lather it up in your hands.
How to design a bedroom your child can grow into
It can be expensive and time-consuming to frequently update your child’s bedroom as they get older and their interests change. If you want to create a space they’ll feel at home in for years to come, here’s some advice to follow.
• Buy a “big kid” bed. A wrought iron or upholstered headboard and matching bed frame will look just as appropriate in a teen’s bedroom as it will in a child’s. If you have the space, skip straight to a double bed.
• Invest in timeless furniture. Opt for wood or white bookcases rather than colorful storage bins so you don’t wind up with pieces that feel too juvenile in a few years. You should also avoid child-size furniture they’ll soon outgrow.
• Pick a neutral paint color. White, greige, or cream walls will provide a neutral backdrop for colorful art and accessories, which can be easily updated as your child’s tastes evolve.
• Keep staple items classic. Favor an area rug with a geometric or floral pattern rather than a space-or princess-themed one. Similarly, invest in window coverings that will stand the test of time.
• Personalize the space with accessories. Use fun blankets, throw pillows, and wall hangings to make the space more child-friendly. You can even encourage your kids to paint their own frames and choose what photos to display.
Remember to keep your child involved in the process. While you should avoid giving them free rein on the design, don’t hesitate to let them select certain items or choose between several options.
4 things to consider when buying a hot tub
Hot tubs are perfect for relaxing and unwinding after a busy day. They can also help soothe sore muscles and joints. If you want to purchase a hot tub for your backyard, here are four things to think about.
1. Insulation
Look for a hot tub with full-foam or multi-density foam insulation. The higher quality of the insulation, the more efficiently your hot tub will be at heating and keeping the water hot. This is especially important if you plan on using your hot tub in the winter.
2. Seats
To determine the right number of seats for your hot tub, think about how many people will regularly use it, as well as how often you plan to invite friends over for a soak. Just keep in mind that the more seats the hot tub have, the more expensive it will be.
3. Jets
Ideally, you want a hot tub with powerful jets that mix the correct amount of water and air. You may also want to think about the size of the jets. For example, jets with small openings generally feel more powerful, however, they target less surface area than those with large openings. Keep in mind, you don’t want a tub that’s brimming with jets, as this could lead to a decrease in water pressure.
4. Pumps
Look for a hot tub that uses several high-pressure pumps to power the jets. However, keep in mind that more horsepower and more pumps aren’t always best as they’ll consume enormous amounts of energy. The ideal hot tub will have a good jet to horsepower ratio for ideal efficiency and jet strength.
Lastly, although your hot tub doesn’t need all the bells and whistles, you can ask your dealer about additional options such as Bluetooth audio, interior and exterior LED lights, and various water features. These little extras might just seal the deal.
Getting remarried: a fresh start
Did you know that many people meet their soulmates after getting a divorce or becoming wido-wed? In this type of situation, it’s perfectly normal to want to make your relationship official by getting remarried.
When you think about it, there are many advantages to getting married again, including not repeating the mistakes you made the first time. If you invited the wrong people, your outfit was uncomfortable or the food was disappointing, you’ll be able to make better choices.
In fact, countless exhausted and stressed-out newlyweds admit they didn’t really enjoy what was supposed to be the best day of their lives. Plus, you’ll be less nervous about your second wedding because you’ve done it before and know what to expect. Consequently, you’ll be able to enjoy yourself, and the smiles in your photos will be sincere.
To help make your big day as memorable as possible, consider contacting a wedding planner.
