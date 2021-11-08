What to look for when buying a space heater

Are you looking for a space heater to help keep you warm this winter? With so many options on the market, it can be a challenge to choose the right one. Here are a few things to consider when making your selection.

• The power source. Different space heaters rely on various types of fuel. If you want one that runs on electricity, convection and infrared heaters are good options. If you prefer a fuel-burning unit, choose one that uses natural gas, propane, oil, or wood pellets to operate.

• The effort required. Some heaters require more work to install and maintain. Fuel-burning heaters need a permanent flue or vent to allow harmful gasses to escape. In addition, while natural gas fireplaces are easy to use, they require a connection to your home’s gas line.

• The size of your space. Consider the size of the room you want to heat. Some heaters are great for larger spaces while others are better at providing direct heat. Infrared and oil heaters are better for small areas like under your desk. The size of the unit is another thing to think about. Electric heaters are generally smaller and take up less space in your home.

• Your safety needs. Space heaters pose some major safety concerns including an increased risk for carbon monoxide poisoning, burns, and fires. In addition, it can be dangerous to use certain heaters around children and pets. To minimize safety risks, look for a heater that has tip-over protection, a grill to prevent burns, and heat sensors that shut off when the temperature gets too high.

Finally, it’s important to consider your budget. Certain space heaters provide potential energy savings, but they can be costly to install and maintain.

For personalized advice, consult a heating specialist in your area.