What type of RV is right for you?

Do you want to camp in comfort this summer? To help you choose a recreational vehicle, here’s an overview of the various models.

Tent trailer

Lightweight and affordable, these RVs can sleep up to six people. Typically, they include a refrigerator, stove, and sink. Some models also come equipped with a toilet and shower. Since the roof is primarily made of canvas, tent trailers require regular maintenance and take a bit of time to set up. However, they can easily be unhitched, so you can use your towing vehicle to explore or run errands.

Classic travel trailer

These types of trailers can accommodate up to 10 beds and tend to come with a range of convenient amenities. In addition, classic trailers can be unhitched, and the smaller ones can even be towed with a standard car. However, their size can make them difficult to back up.

Class A motorhome

This is the largest type of motorhome available. It has a massive load capacity, is built on a single chassis, and usually comes with a complete range of amenities. Although its size may be imposing, you don’t need a special permit to drive it.

Class C motorhome

Shorter than the class A model, this type of motorhome features a distinctive over-cab bunk area that sleeps, two people. It’s easy to maintain and comes with all the amenities you need to travel in comfort.

To learn more about what options are available, visit your local RV dealer.