Seasonal
What was the top gift of the past?
Today we might gift kids and adults with gadgets and tech toys, but it wasn’t always that way. Here were some of the most popular gifts of the past.
1900s
Petticoats, aprons, handkerchiefs, gloves, teddy bears, playing cards, hunting guns, dolls.
1940s
1950s
Gumby, Play-Doh, Pogo Stick, appliances, cigarettes, BB gun, cowboy hats and guns.
1960s
Chatty Cathy, Ken doll, Easy Bake Oven, GI Joe.
1970s
Nerfballs, Etch-a-Sketch, Walkie Talkies, Rock’em Sock’em Robots, Dungeons & Dragons, Magic 8 Ball, Twister, Pet Rock, Monopoly, Pong,
portable 8-track player, Atari, Stretch Armstrong. Simon Says, Hungry Hippos, Connect Four, Sony Walkman, Rubik’s Cube, Handheld electronic games.
1980s
Donkey Kong, Star Wars, Commodore 64 computer, GI Joe, Pound Puppies, Care Bears, Trivial Pursuit, Talking Alf.
1990s
Nintendo Game Boy, Sega Game Gear, Beanie Babies, Play Station, Buzz Lightyear, Furby,
2000s
iPod classic, Legos, Sony Playstation 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Motorola Razr, Grand Theft Auto, iPod Mini, Nintendo Wii, Tickle Me Elmo, iPhone 3G
2010s
Lego Ninjago, Nintendo 3DS, Xbox One, Playstation 4, iPhone 6, Nintendo Switch.
Seasonal
The fabulous tales of Mount Christmas: A marriage on the mountain
Once upon a time, in the town of Mount Christmas, an extravagant wedding was set to take place at the top of the picturesque mountain named after the town. The happy couple, Tatiana and Viktor, both had children from previous relationships, and they were excited to officially unite their families. Plus, they had a baby on the way!
The lovebirds had decided to get married just before Christmas. They wanted to exchange vows on the same day and at the same place where they’d first met a few years earlier. Back then, they never would have guessed that a family ski trip would lead to an exciting new chapter in all of their lives.
With her hands resting on her pregnant belly, Tatiana gazed fondly at Viktor. Tears ran down his cheeks as he watched the beautiful bride walk down the aisle, which was lined with intricately carved ice flowers. She looked like a fairytale princess in her long, flowing cape and immaculate white dress.
The ceremony went smoothly until it was time to exchange the rings. Viktor’s son, Axel, had the rings but he was nowhere to be found. Worried, the officiant asked guests if anyone had seen the little boy. No one knew where he’d vanished to, so the officiant called out to him using the microphone.
“Axel, it’s your turn! We’re all waiting for you. Don’t be shy.”
Suddenly, Axel appeared. He had a defeated look on his face, his eyes were red and his clothes were in disarray. He hurried over to his father, who knelt down beside him.
“Dad, I… I… I dropped the rings during the cable car ride by accident,” the young boy admitted. “I looked everywhere, but I couldn’t find them in the snow. I’m so sorry!”
“You should have said something earlier,” Viktor replied. “Don’t worry, we’ll find them. With all of us looking, it’ll be easy. Like a game!”
Viktor was always optimistic. He turned to the audience and challenged them to find the wedding rings, which were held together with a white satin ribbon. Whoever found them first would earn an extra slice of wedding cake!
Guests of all ages scoured the area below the cable car in search of the missing rings. After nearly an hour, there was still no sign of the jewelry, and the group was getting discouraged.
What they didn’t know is that Octave, the magical cardinal who never missed a chance to help the residents of Mount Christmas, had started his own search. Back and forth, he flew over the area until he finally noticed a glitter of gold in the branches of a spruce tree. It was the rings!
He carefully grabbed them with his talons and flew to the top of the mountain. No one could believe their eyes when the bird dropped the rings at the officiant’s feet.
“It’s a miracle,” the man cried out. “Octave has saved the day!”
Everyone clapped and cheered, and the ceremony resumed. It was one of the most moving weddings that anyone in Mount Christmas had ever seen. Three weeks later, Tatiana and Viktor’s daughter was born. The couple decided to name the baby Octavia, in recognition of the kind, heroic bird.
Food
Miniature chicken pot pies
This dish served in adorable individual portions is an ideal meal to help you unwind during the hectic holiday season.
Start to finish: 1 hour 10 minutes (45 minutes active)
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 4 tablespoons flour
• 2 cups warm chicken broth
• 1 cup heavy cream
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 1 onion, diced
• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
• 2 carrots, diced
• 1 potato, diced
• 1 cup green peas
• 1 cup corn kernels
• 1 cup green beans, chopped
• 1 -¼ pounds chicken breast, cooked and diced
• 1 package (about 14 ounces) all-butter puff pastry, thawed
• 1 egg yolk, beaten
Directions
1. In a large pot, melt 4 tablespoons of butter over medium-low heat. Add the flour, and whisk until the mixture is a smooth paste (commonly called a “roux”). Let cook for a few minutes, then add the chicken broth. Mix well and add the heavy cream. Salt and pepper to taste, then mix well. Let simmer over low heat.
2. In a large pan, melt the rest of the butter over medium-low heat. Add the onion and garlic, and cook for about 5 minutes. Add the rest of the vegetables, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes until lightly browned. Pour the vegetable mixture and chicken into the pot of sauce and mix well. Salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat and let cool.
3. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Coat 6 small ramekins with vegetable oil cooking spray. Unroll the puff pastry onto a flat surface and cut into circles that are about an inch wider than the ramekins.
4. Pour the chicken mixture into the ramekins. Use a basting brush to coat the rims of the ramekins with egg yolk so the pastry doesn’t stick. Place one puff pastry circle on top of each ramekin, making sure the edge is sealed. Coat the top of the pastry with egg yolk.
5. Put the ramekins on a baking tray, and bake in the oven for about 25 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown. Let sit for a few minutes before serving.
Are you short on time? To simplify this recipe, use a frozen vegetable mixture. You don’t even have to thaw it in advance.
Food
Cherry tomato and fresh mozzarella mini skewers
These lovely little appetizers are easy to make, delicious, and sure to brighten up the holiday dinner table. Feel free to double the recipe so there’s plenty to go around.
Start to finish: 15 minutes
Servings: 24 skewers
Ingredients
• 24 small, fresh basil leaves
• 12 orange or red cherry tomatoes, halved
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 tablespoons balsamic reduction
• 1 teaspoon sea salt
• Pepper, to taste
Directions
1. On a toothpick or small wooden skewer, place a piece of mozzarella followed by a basil leaf. Add a piece of tomato, making sure the interior side is face down on the plate. Repeat this for all 24 skewers.
2. Drizzle the olive oil and balsamic reduction on the skewers. Sprinkle with sea salt and add pepper to taste.
Fresh mozzarella is usually sold in brine in the fine cheese section of your local grocery store.
Seasonal
The fabulous tales of Mount Christmas: A squabble at story time
Once upon a time, in the town of Mount Christmas, there was a charming library. The holidays were just around the corner, and several children had gathered there for a morning of Christmas-themed activities followed by storytime.
A local actor named Sean read that day’s tale. It was a story about a gingerbread woman named Nutmeg who was tired of her job as a maintenance worker. Instead, she dreamed of becoming a sentry-like Licorice People so that she could protect Treat Town.
When Sean finished reading the story, he asked the children which Christmas treat they liked the most. This prompted a heated debate about chocolates, cakes, tarts, and cookies. Eventually, the conversation turned to candy canes.
“I love peppermint candy canes,” said five-year-old Madeline.
“No, no, no,” exclaimed several children in unison.
“Cherry candy canes are so much better,” declared one boy, and several kids nodded in agreement.
“But the peppermint ones are delicious too,” Madeline asserted.
“I guess,” replied one child.
“I don’t like them,” said another.
“Eating a peppermint candy cane is like eating toothpaste,” added one girl in disgust.
To put an end to the bickering, Sean changed the topic of conversation and soon it was time to say goodbye. As the children wandered around the library awaiting their parents, Sean saw Madeline disappear among the stacks with tears streaming down her cheeks. Concerned, the actor rolled his wheelchair toward the bookshelves and found the little girl sitting between two rows.
Sean tried to comfort her, but Madeline refused to tell him what was wrong. Not knowing what else to do, Sean decided to go see if the girl’s parents had arrived. No sooner had he left than a red bird landed next to Madeline. It was Octave, the friendly magical cardinal who watched over Mount Christmas.
“Octave, I made a big mistake,” Madeline said between sniffles. “When Mom and I went shopping, I chose peppermint candy canes to leave out for Santa Claus. I think they’re delicious, but I was wrong. Nobody else likes them… I should have picked cherry.”
“Don’t worry my dear,” the bird replied. “There’s no need to cry. Everyone has different tastes. Besides, if nobody liked peppermint candy canes, they wouldn’t sell them at the store.”
“I guess that’s true,” the child admitted, wiping tears from her eyes. “Do you think Santa likes the peppermint ones?”
“Maybe,” Octave replied. “Everyone knows how much he enjoys sweets. Besides, I think he’ll be happy that you were nice enough to leave him a snack, no matter what it is.”
“You’re right. Thanks, Octave!”
By the time Sean returned with Madeline’s mother, the girl was smiling. She thanked the actor for the story and headed home. As Sean watched the little girl leave, he shook his head. Children could be so confusing!
By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour / Translated by Katya Teague
Seasonal
The fabulous tales of Mount Christmas: A pursuit through the park
Once upon a time, in the town of Mount Christmas, the annual snowman contest was underway. This friendly competition in the park was a highly anticipated event that the town’s residents had enjoyed for generations.
That day in December, the Morrow family was hard at work on their creation as snowflakes fell softly around them. Jeremy, a loving single father, and his kids, a teenager named Samuel and a young girl named Alice, wanted their snowman to be unique.
As the family put the finishing touches on their snow king, Alice noticed that the large carrot they wanted to use for its nose was missing. Looking around, she spotted a squirrel running away with the vegetable in its mouth.
“Come back here, you silly squirrel,” the little girl shouted. “That’s OUR carrot!”
Of course, the squirrel didn’t listen and continued to flee with its prize. Without a second thought, Alice took off after the creature. She wasn’t going to let a thief ruin her chance to win the contest.
“Alice,” cried Jeremy. “It’s too late, just let it go.”
Focused on her mission, the girl ignored her father and kept running. Jeremy quickly set off in pursuit, leaving Samuel in charge of watching their things.
Alice was surprisingly fast for a seven-year-old. She sprinted across the soccer field, clambered up the sledding hill, and raced past the playground. Finally, she caught up to the squirrel who’d scurried into the hole of a tree trunk.
Alice knelt by the tree and looked in the hole. Inside, she could see the frightened animal clutching the carrot. Behind the creature were two baby squirrels looking very scared. At that moment, Alice heard a familiar whistling sound beside her. It was Octave, the wise and magical cardinal who watched over Mount Christmas.
“Octave, this squirrel stole our carrot,” Alice complained. “We need it to win the snowman contest.”
“I see,” Octave said. “I’m sure the squirrel didn’t mean to upset you. He only wanted to feed his family.”
“Just like when Dad goes to the grocery store,” Alice realized. “Except squirrels don’t have any money to buy food.”
“Look in your heart,” Octave said, as he flew away. “You’ll figure out what to do.”
Alice glanced back at the squirrel who looked apologetic as he handed her the carrot. The girl accepted the vegetable, but she promptly broke it in half. Alice handed one of the pieces to the squirrel family and smiled as the creatures cheerfully squeaked.
By then, Jeremy arrived out of breath and Alice ran to him. She was so happy about her good deed that she jumped into his arms and they both went tumbling into a snowbank.
“Come on, Dad! Let’s go find Samuel and finish our masterpiece,” she exclaimed.
In the end, the Morrow family’s snowman won first prize for creativity. To celebrate their success, the trio headed to the Joyous Delights restaurant where they ordered three big slices of carrot cake.
By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour / Translated by Katya Teague
Home
7 perfect plants for the holidays
Whether you want to add greenery to your home this winter or offer a potted perennial as a hostess gift, here are seven plants that are perfect for the holiday season.
1. Poinsettia. With its red and green leaves, this plant is a Christmas classic.
2. Christmas kalanchoe. The flower clusters on this plant come in a variety of colors and last for months.
3. Amaryllis. The large, beautiful blooms on this tropical species are most common in red and white.
4. Christmas cactus. The vibrant, bell-shaped flowers on this sprawling succulent are sure to catch the eye.
5. Persian cyclamen. The wispy blooms that sit atop long, thin stems are reminiscent of butterflies.
6. Orchid. This delicate, ornamental plant adds a touch of elegance to any space.
7. Christmas chili plant. While too spicy for most, these edible hot peppers resemble colorful holiday lights.
To find these plants and more, visit a local garden center or flower shop
King Cartoons
Wind: 3mph NW
Humidity: 100%
Pressure: 29.91"Hg
UV index: 0
41/21°F
41/32°F