What you can do if you’re allergic to your pet

Are you allergic to your pet? If so, you’re not alone. Studies indicate that 10 to 20 percent of the world’s population is allergic to cats and dogs. Of these people, up to one third live with a pet anyway. If you want to do the same, here’s how you can minimize allergy symptoms.

• Establish a humans-only zone. Designate one room in your home, preferably the bedroom, as an area that’s kept free of allergens. Keep the door closed and never let pets go inside.

• Set up an air purifier. A model with a HEPA filter will help keep allergens out of the air and make it easier to breathe.

• Clean thoroughly and often. To remove allergens from your home, make sure to clean it at least once a week. This includes dusting, vacuuming, and mopping the floor.

• Wash your pet once a week. Regularly bathing pets can help remove loose fur and dander. Consider bringing them to a groomer if they don’t take well to being washed at home.

If none of these things work, make an appointment with your doctor or allergist. They can prescribe medications and treatments that may help reduce symptoms.