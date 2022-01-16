What you need to become a blade sharpener

Have you ever wondered if becoming a knife and blade sharpener is right for you? If so, here’s what it takes.

Dexterity

Blade sharpeners must handle various types of saws, including band saws, circular saws, and more. They must also operate large equipment such as magnetic profiles and stellite machines. These tools must be carefully handled to ensure optimal results and prevent accidents.

Excellent vision

Blade sharpeners must have excellent vision to ensure they can perform their job with as much precision as possible. It’s also important that they be able to detect small imperfections such as cracks and broken teeth on saws and knives to provide the best quality cut.

Mechanical ability

Blade sharpeners repair and perform maintenance on all the tools and equipment they use. They must also set up, adjust and align the saws and various attachments on their machinery. Consequently, it’s important for this professional to stay up to date on the latest sharpening equipment used in the industry.

Do you think you have what it takes to become a knife and blade sharpener? If so, keep an eye out for training opportunities in your area.