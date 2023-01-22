What you need to know about anticoagulants

Anticoagulants are medications that prevent blood clots and reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, pulmonary embolism, and other conditions. Here’s what you need to know if you’ve been prescribed a blood thinner.

• Take blood thinners as instructed. Blood thinners are usually prescribed for at least three to six months. It’s important to follow your treatment plan to ensure its effectiveness. If in doubt, contact your doctor or pharmacist.

• Follow all recommendations. This includes how often you take your blood thinners and visit your doctor for follow-ups. Failing to follow the guidance of your healthcare providers can affect your treatment’s effectiveness.

• Beware of bleeding. Anticoagulants thin the blood, increasing the severity of bleeding, especially if you’re inju¬red. Familiarize yourself with the signs of internal bleeding and inform your healthcare providers of your treatment plan. If you have any issues, call 911 right away.

• Watch what substances you consume. Many over-the-counter medications, natural health products, and foods can counteract the effects of your treatment. Ask your pharmacist for advice before buying a new drug, and keep a list of foods and beverages to avoid.

If you have questions about taking blood thinners, contact a healthcare professional in your area.