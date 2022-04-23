What you need to know about atmospheric irrigation

Irrigating farmland requires a lot of water. However, new technology can help reduce the amount you use by capturing moisture in the air through atmospheric irrigation. Here’s an overview of two recent inventions that use this technique.

The AirDrop Irrigation system

The most well-known atmospheric irrigation system is undoubtedly the AirDrop. This device was designed by Edward Linnacre, an Australian university student who won the 2011 James Dyson Award for his invention. This is how his ingenious system works:

1. Warm air is driven underground by a turbine intake

2. The warm air is then rapidly cooled as it travels through underground copper piping

3. As the air cools, it reacts with the copper piping to create condensation

4. The condensation droplets are then collected in an underground tank

5. Lastly, a pump drives the water to the roots of the crops via a semi-permeable hose

The AirDrop design also features an LCD screen displaying water levels, pressure strength, solar battery life, and system health.

Absorbent gels

Engineers at the University of Texas at Austin invented super moisture absorbent gels (SMAG) that harvest water from the air. SMAGs are inserted into the soil and slowly release water once heated to a specific temperature. During this process, some moisture goes back into the air, making it easier to collect more water.

Sustainable farming practices like atmospheric irrigation are crucial for preserving the environment. They also allow farmers to cultivate less fertile soils in areas where water isn’t easy to access.