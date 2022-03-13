What you need to know about becoming an industrial mechanic

Are you interested in mechanics? Are you detail-oriented and resourceful? If so, you may want to consider becoming an industrial mechanic. Here’s what you need to know.

Requirements

Industrial mechanics install, maintain, and repair specialized machines. They also read blueprints, write reports, and complete maintenance logs. This job requires you to be analytical, diligent, and methodical. Since you’ll often work with large industrial equipment, you must also be physically fit and safety conscious.

Employment opportunities

Industrial mechanics work in a variety of settings including factories, machine shops, construction sites, and mines. The outlook for this career is excellent because industrial mechanics are essential workers in agricultural, manufacturing, and other industries.

Training

There are a variety of vocational programs that prepare students for this career. In many cases, schools offer work-study programs that allow students to apply what they learn in the classroom to real-life situations.

Are you interested in this career path? If so, explore the options available to you in your region.