What you need to know about becoming an industrial mechanic

Published

3 hours ago

on

Are you interested in mechanics? Are you detail-oriented and resourceful? If so, you may want to consider becoming an industrial mechanic. Here’s what you need to know.

Requirements
Industrial mechanics install, maintain, and repair specialized machines. They also read blueprints, write reports, and complete maintenance logs. This job requires you to be analytical, diligent, and methodical. Since you’ll often work with large industrial equipment, you must also be physically fit and safety conscious.

Employment opportunities
Industrial mechanics work in a variety of settings including factories, machine shops, construction sites, and mines. The outlook for this career is excellent because industrial mechanics are essential workers in agricultural, manufacturing, and other industries.

Training
There are a variety of vocational programs that prepare students for this career. In many cases, schools offer work-study programs that allow students to apply what they learn in the classroom to real-life situations.

Are you interested in this career path? If so, explore the options available to you in your region.

3 benefits of hiring locally

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 27, 2022

By

Technology makes it possible for companies to hire employees from all over the world. Though many businesses are looking overseas to expand their workforce, others are going in the opposite direction and focusing their efforts on investing in local talent. Here are three good reasons to hire locally.

1. You’ll boost the local economy
One of the biggest advantages of hiring locally is that it creates jobs and provides training opportunities that wouldn’t otherwise be available. This helps keep money in your community and strengthens the local economy.

2. You’ll grow the company
Hiring locally ensures your staff has a deep understanding of the local market, making it easier to bring in new business. In addition, a local hire will likely be more invested in helping your company succeed since it benefits their community.

3. You’ll simplify the hiring process
If you hire locally, there’s a good chance you already know someone who either fits the bill or knows the right candidate. This streamlines the hiring process and ensures you get the right people for the job.

Overall, hiring homegrown talent is good for business and your community too.

 

6 jobs for people who like being on the move

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 20, 2022

By

Are you in great physical shape? Do you have boundless energy and enjoy being physically active? If you’re looking for a job that keeps you on your toes, here are six career paths you may want to consider.

1. Ambulance driver
This job allows you to combine your desire to help others, your interest in science, and your physical fitness to face a variety of adrenaline-filled situations.

2. Stuntperson
Are you a thrill-seeker? If so, you might enjoy planning, rehearsing, and executing danger-filled action scenes for films and TV shows. You can specialize in stunts such as diving, flying, driving, and fighting.

3. Mover
If you have a lot of energy, this is the job for you. It involves using your strength to pack and move furniture and boxes of various sizes over short and long distances.

4. Security guard
You can use your physical fitness to keep workers, patients, and civilians safe in hospitals, schools, prison environments, and more.

5. Instructor
If you’ve pursued a passion for sports, you can use your experience to teach other people how to mountain climb, scuba dive, ski, horseback ride, and more.

6. Window cleaner
Are you comfortable with the idea of dangling from dizzying heights? If so, you can use poles, ladders and platform lifts to clean windows and storefronts on the ground and in the sky.

For more ideas on jobs that will keep you moving, visit a career counselor in your area.

 

3 reasons to consider a career in agriculture

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 18, 2022

By

National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Week takes place this year from February 19 to 26. This annual event provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of agricultural education. If you’re looking for a meaningful career, here are three reasons you may want to consider a job in agriculture.

1. It offers diverse opportunities
The agricultural industry offers a diverse range of career opportunities. In fact, workers in this sector can be researchers, sales executives, traders, advisers, technologists, product managers, marketers, logistics experts, and more. Whatever your skill set, there’s a job in agriculture that’s right for you.

2. It’s a growing industry
The agricultural industry is growing at an incredibly rapid pace. The job market is therefore booming and pay rates are among some of the best in the country. Consequently, in most cases, it’s easy to find a job within the agricultural industry that meets your needs.

3. It’s an innovative industry
The agricultural industry is constantly changing to keep up with the ever-increasing demand for food. Therefore, many farmers now rely on sophisticated software and apps to boost productivity, market more effectively, and manage their business. Consequently, if you have an interest in technology, then agriculture could be the industry for you.

Additionally, a career in agriculture offers a significant amount of job security. Since demand for food isn’t going anywhere, you’ll always be able to find work.

Are you cut out for a job in the mining industry?

Published

4 weeks ago

on

February 13, 2022

By

Are you looking for a job that’s physically demanding and offers new and exciting challenges? If so, becoming a miner might be right for you.

Daily tasks
Miners conduct drilling and blasting operations to extract ore from underground mines. They also operate large machinery to build tunnels and reinforce walls to facilitate mining procedures. Their daily duties might also include monitoring the job site and performing regular equipment maintenance.

Required skills
Miners must be in excellent physical shape, have sharp reflexes and be able to work under demanding conditions. They must also have the dexterity to handle various types of equi¬pment and good judgment so they can quickly intervene in dangerous situations.

If you’re interested in becoming a miner, sign up for a training program in mineral extraction to launch a career in this exciting profession.

4 tips to avoid discrimination in a job interview

Published

1 month ago

on

February 6, 2022

By

Are you a recruiter, employer, or manager that needs to interview applicants for a current job opening? If so, here are four tips to ensure you ask non-discriminatory questions and behave impartially when choosing a candidate.

1. Avoid the personal
You should never ask an applicant about their age, ethnicity, family situation, romantic relationship, religion, gender, or sexual orientation in a job interview. However, this doesn’t mean the candidate can’t bring up these topics on their own.

2. Target your questions
Instead of asking the applicant personal questions to gain insight into their abilities, focus on the requirements needed for the job. For example, rather than directly addressing the applicant’s family situation, ask if they’re available to work evenings and weekends.

3. Prepare ahead of time
Write out all your questions in advance. This will prevent you from improvising and accidentally formulating a question that could be interpreted as discriminatory. Carefully choose your words so you’ll get the information you need about each candidate.

4. Be consistent
Make sure you ask each applicant the same questions. For example, you could create a scoring grid to fill out at each interview. This will also give you an overview of the candidates’ answers and help you make the right decision.

Remember, human rights laws prohibit discriminatory employment practices. Make sure you put your best foot forward by avoiding any questions that may come off as prejudiced.

What you need to become a blade sharpener

Published

2 months ago

on

January 16, 2022

By

Have you ever wondered if becoming a knife and blade sharpener is right for you? If so, here’s what it takes.

Dexterity
Blade sharpeners must handle various types of saws, including band saws, circular saws, and more. They must also operate large equipment such as magnetic profiles and stellite machines. These tools must be carefully handled to ensure optimal results and prevent accidents.

Excellent vision
Blade sharpeners must have excellent vision to ensure they can perform their job with as much precision as possible. It’s also important that they be able to detect small imperfections such as cracks and broken teeth on saws and knives to provide the best quality cut.

Mechanical ability
Blade sharpeners repair and perform maintenance on all the tools and equipment they use. They must also set up, adjust and align the saws and various attachments on their machinery. Consequently, it’s important for this professional to stay up to date on the latest sharpening equipment used in the industry.

Do you think you have what it takes to become a knife and blade sharpener? If so, keep an eye out for training opportunities in your area.

Continue Reading

 

