What you need to know about Botox

Many men and women get Botox injections to reduce the appearance of fine lines. Here are some things you should know about this cosmetic treatment.

What’s Botox?

Botox is the trade name for botulinum toxin. This injectable treatment temporarily paralyzes the facial muscles responsible for wrinkles to make the skin appear smooth.

What areas does it treat?

Botox is most often used to smooth frown lines and crow’s feet. However, it can also be used to reduce the appearance of neck wrinkles.

How long does it take?

A Botox injection session usually only takes about 30 minutes. Moreover, once administered, the treatment doesn’t require any recovery time. Therefore, you can immediately resume your daily activities after receiving the injections.

When will you see the results?

You may start to notice the effects of Botox within three to four days. However, the full results might not be visible for one to two weeks. Moreover, most people require touch-up injections every three to eight months.

Are you interested in getting Botox? If so, contact a clinic near you that specializes in this type of cosmetic treatment.

Did you know that Botox can be used to treat medical conditions like chronic neurological pain and muscle spasms?