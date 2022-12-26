Real Estate
What you need to know about buying a repossessed home
If you want to buy a home, you may be wondering if a repossessed property is a good investment. Here’s what you should know.
What’s repossession?
Properties are repossessed when homeowners fail to pay their mort¬gage. If the proprietor doesn’t make payments to the lender in a timely manner, the property may be foreclosed. This gives the lender the right to sell the home to repay the outstanding loan.
When should you buy this type of property?
Repossessed homes have immense potential. However, you must do your due diligence. To ensure you’re getting a deal, you’ll need to calculate the difference between the market value of the property and the outstanding mortgage balance. If the disparity is high, the property could be a good investment.
It’s also essential to consider how much more money you’ll need to pay for the property after purchasing it. Repossessed homes often require extensive repairs. Plus, they frequently come with multiple conditions and a tight procurement deadline. Moreover, these properties must be purchased “as is” without a legal warranty.
Is there a lot of competition?
Investment buyers are often proactive when it comes to purchasing repossessed homes. They know how to get in touch with proprietors directly to make a quick and profitable transaction. For this reason, many of these properties never get listed.
Contact a real estate lawyer in your area to learn more about purchasing a repossessed home.
Real Estate
Virginia’s housing market slowdown likely to continue into 2023
According to the November 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, sales activity continues to slow across the commonwealth. There were 7,681 sales statewide in November, 4,453 fewer sales than last November. This is a 36.7% decrease, outpacing last month as the sharpest decline in more than a decade.
Pending sales (homes that went under contract in the month) can provide a preview of future home sales activity. In November, there were 6,057 pending sales in Virginia, 3,781 fewer than a year ago, representing a 38.4% decrease. Virginia’s pending sales have been slowing down since July 2021.
On average, homes are staying on the market longer. Virginia homes that sold in November were on the market an average of one month (30 days), four days slower than a year ago. As market activity has moderated, it’s taken longer to sell homes, on average, for four consecutive months. This is the first time this has happened since early 2015.
Virginia’s cooldown in sales is predicted to continue into the new year. Fewer buyers are in the market than the same time last year, which is largely a result of reduced purchasing power caused by mortgage rates rising rapidly in 2022 and the upward pressure on home prices.
“In the current economic environment, some buyers and sellers are taking a wait-and-see approach,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2023 President Katrina M. Smith. “However, other buyers are choosing to take advantage of the decline in competition and the slight uptick in inventory occurring in most markets across the state.” In total, 63% of counties and cities across Virginia had more active listings at the end of November compared to a year ago.
“The decreased confidence in the market on both sides of the table will take some time to overcome,” says Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Ryan Price. “Consequently, sales activity will likely be sluggish in the coming months. Numerous variables, such as inflation, the health of the job market, interest rate trends, and consumer confidence will determine how the market moves in 2023.”
The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full November 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report.
Real Estate
Four questions to ask when developing a real estate investment strategy
Do you want to invest in real estate? If so, it’s a good idea to develop a strategy to help you reach your goals. To guide you, here are four questions you should ask yourself.
1. What do you know about real estate?
If there are gaps in what you understand about real estate investing, do your best to learn more. Consider attending a training seminar or getting in touch with an industry expert to gain firsthand advice.
2. Which tasks will you outsource?
It’s important to be aware of your strengths and weaknesses. Knowing what you can effectively handle on your own will help you set limits and decide which tasks to outsource.
3. What factors affect the real estate market?
Common influences on real estate include inflation, rising interest rates, and the impact of globalization. If necessary, take a class better to understand the ins and outs of the economy.
4. How many properties do you want to buy?
The real estate strategy you implement will vary depending on what types of properties you want to buy. For example, do you want to live in your own duplex or manage several buildings with dozens of apartments?
Answering these questions will help you establish a real estate investment strategy that aligns with your needs and goals.
Real Estate
Five ways landlords can simplify moving day
Do you own an apartment building? If so, you probably know that moving tenants in and out of a unit is no small task. This is especially true if occupants need to leave and arrive on the same day. Here are five things that can help.
1. Anticipate expenses
Ensure there’s room in your budget for necessary expenditures. You may have to cover the cost of advertising the suite, making credit inquiries, and paying the electric bill until the new tenants move in. You might also want to consider changing the locks.
2. Schedule inspections
Walk through the rental unit with both your current and incoming tenants. Ensure everything is in proper working order, including the light switches, plumbing, and appliances.
3. Negotiate the move-out date
Talk to your departing tenants about the advantages of leaving before the end of their lease, and confirm their departure date as soon as possible.
4. Determine the move-in date
Reach out to the new tenants and remind them to make plans to move out of their current place if they haven’t already done so. Try to synchronize departures and arrivals if they’ll occur on the same day.
5. Share relevant information
Tell new tenants everything they need to know about the premises. Share the garbage collection schedule, the rules and regulations for the building, and any other important information.
Finally, if possible, be present on moving day to ensure everything goes smoothly.
Community Events
Community News & Real Estate (December 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS
This Christmas season we have had so many fun Santa’s helpers out in the community. I would like to extend a huge THANK YOU to everyone who is making this season so merry!
- D&P Rentals (711 Belair Ave)
- has an Angel Tree that has names and gift ideas for some of our Seniors, please go down there and grab one!
- There is a second tree for our local Veterans as well.
- Rotary Club of Warren County
- Ride with Rotary: April 29 – More details to follow
REAL ESTATE
Warren County Market Report for November 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for November 2022. Over the past 7 days, there have been 11 price reductions. Not long ago we had bidding wars well above asking price. Interesting to take notice how much the market has changed.
In general summary:
- New Listings are UP 3.1%
- New Pending DOWN -27.5%
- Closed sales are DOWN -28.1%
- Average Median Sold $335,500
- Average Days on Market 25
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: November 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated December 2022.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Real Estate
Three reasons to hire an architect for your new build
If you want to build a custom home, you may be wondering if you should hire an architect. Here are three advantages of using the services of this licensed professional to bring your project to life.
1. Get step-by-step support
Architects wear many hats. They act as advisers, coordinators, and creative masterminds. If you hire an architect, the design plans for your home are certain to align with your expectations and be tailored to your budget.
2. Satisfy all building standards
If you hire an architect, you’ll ensure your new build is sanctioned and meets all pertinent zoning bylaws. Knowing your home is safe and structurally sound, you’ll also gain peace of mind.
3. Save time and energy
Architects coordinate and communicate with contractors to ensure they understand and correctly execute design plans. You can count on your architect to keep workers on task, thereby preventing unnecessary delays and expenditures.
If you’re ready to begin a new building project, be sure to hire a qualified architect.
Real Estate
Why you should invest in real estate
Are you looking for a great way to build wealth? While many financial strategies are available to help you achieve your monetary goals, investing in property is one of the most effective. Here are several reasons to diversify your portfolio with real estate.
• You’ll gain a secure investment. Housing is a basic need. Consequently, real estate will always be in demand. Just make sure to focus on properties in prime locations.
• You’ll profit from the leverage effect. You can acquire real estate investments by leveraging your current property without using your own money.
• You’ll hedge inflation. As long as you buy your rental properties at a reasonable price, you can maximize your earnings and protect yourself from potential drops in property value.
• You’ll make a substantial profit. On top of receiving a monthly payment from the tenants living in each of your properties, you’ll receive an additional return on your investment once the mortgage is paid. Moreover, real estate consistently increases in value over time.
• You’ll be able to invest with a partner. If you have a family member who excels at construction, negotiation, or design, you can invest in real estate together for better results and higher revenue.
• You’ll control your investment. Real estate is a tangible asset. Therefore, you have a lot more control over it than you do with other investment classes.
If you’re ready to invest in real estate, consult a realtor, financial adviser, or other experts to learn more.
Wind: 2mph SSE
Humidity: 27%
Pressure: 30.24"Hg
UV index: 1
50/27°F
55/30°F