What you need to know about compression stockings

Have you heard about the benefits of using compression stockings? These therapeutic devices exert pressure on the veins in your legs to improve circulation and reduce discomfort and swelling. They’re tightest at the ankle and gradually loosen towards the top of the leg.

Compression stockings are suitable for various individuals, including people who spend hours on their feet, frequent flyers, and pregnant women. Compression stockings are also often recommended for seniors with venous insufficiency. This condition is often caused by a lack of physical activity or a poor cardiorespiratory system.

Compression stockings are available in several lengths and can help with swollen legs, varicose veins, and calf pain.

Care and use

Compression stockings aren’t like ordinary socks. For example, they must be washed by hand and air-dried. Additionally, you must follow specific instructions to put them on without damaging them. Fortunately, you can purchase accessories to help make this task easier.

Visit your local pharmacy to find a pair of compression stockings that meet your needs.

Important note

Compression stockings aren’t suitable for everyone. Ask your doctor or pharmacist before buying a pair.