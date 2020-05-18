What you need to know about food allergies

May 12 to 18 is Food Allergy Awareness Week and a great opportunity to review common symptoms, problematic foods, and available treatments.

Symptoms

Food allergy episodes typically involve two or more of the body’s systems. A reaction may affect:

• The skin. Hives, itchiness, redness, warmth, and swelling of the face, lips, and tongue.

• The respiratory system. Coughing, wheezing, difficulty swallowing, hoarseness, and hay fever-like symptoms.

• The gastrointestinal system. Nausea, vomiting, cramping, and diarrhea.

• The cardiovascular system. Pale or blue skin, dizziness, lightheadedness, fainting, and a weak pulse.

Additionally, food allergy episodes can cause a slew of other symptoms such as a metallic taste, anxiety, uterine cramps, and headaches.

In some cases, symptoms can come on suddenly, worsen quickly and lead to potentially fatal anaphylaxis. Note that while this type of reaction usually presents with symptoms like swelling, hives, and difficulty breathing, sometimes a drop in blood pressure is the only indicator. In the case of anaphylaxis, immediately call 911 and administer an epinephrine injection.

Common allergens

Food allergies affect a significant portion of the population with approximately five percent of adults and eight percent of children impacted. Though any food can trigger an allergic reaction, the vast majority of food allergies are caused by eight foods.

• Cow’s milk

• Eggs

• Peanuts

• Tree nuts

• Wheat

• Soy

• Shellfish

• Fish

In addition, many people are allergic to various fruits, vegetables, and seeds.

Treatment

The most effective way to prevent allergic reactions is to avoid contact with the known allergen. Various therapies aimed at eliminating food allergies or mitigating their symptoms are currently being studied, but they’re still at the clinical trial and pilot program stage.

To learn more, visit foodallergy.org.