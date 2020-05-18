Health
What you need to know about food allergies
May 12 to 18 is Food Allergy Awareness Week and a great opportunity to review common symptoms, problematic foods, and available treatments.
Symptoms
Food allergy episodes typically involve two or more of the body’s systems. A reaction may affect:
• The skin. Hives, itchiness, redness, warmth, and swelling of the face, lips, and tongue.
• The respiratory system. Coughing, wheezing, difficulty swallowing, hoarseness, and hay fever-like symptoms.
• The gastrointestinal system. Nausea, vomiting, cramping, and diarrhea.
• The cardiovascular system. Pale or blue skin, dizziness, lightheadedness, fainting, and a weak pulse.
Additionally, food allergy episodes can cause a slew of other symptoms such as a metallic taste, anxiety, uterine cramps, and headaches.
In some cases, symptoms can come on suddenly, worsen quickly and lead to potentially fatal anaphylaxis. Note that while this type of reaction usually presents with symptoms like swelling, hives, and difficulty breathing, sometimes a drop in blood pressure is the only indicator. In the case of anaphylaxis, immediately call 911 and administer an epinephrine injection.
Common allergens
Food allergies affect a significant portion of the population with approximately five percent of adults and eight percent of children impacted. Though any food can trigger an allergic reaction, the vast majority of food allergies are caused by eight foods.
• Cow’s milk
• Eggs
• Peanuts
• Tree nuts
• Wheat
• Soy
• Shellfish
• Fish
In addition, many people are allergic to various fruits, vegetables, and seeds.
Treatment
The most effective way to prevent allergic reactions is to avoid contact with the known allergen. Various therapies aimed at eliminating food allergies or mitigating their symptoms are currently being studied, but they’re still at the clinical trial and pilot program stage.
To learn more, visit foodallergy.org.
Health
Health and happiness in age of coronavirus
As the world grapples with how to stay healthy during a new way of living that includes social distancing and the closing of our gyms and restaurants – among a multitude of other businesses – seniors, in particular, can face unique challenges.
Aside from concerns about the illness itself, seniors may also be missing their group exercise classes and bridge clubs, not to mention visits from family.
It’s vital to remain as active and connected as possible while also staying safe. Although many of us have been tempted to sink onto the couch recently, hopefully, we’ve started moving again. That doesn’t mean you should attempt burpees on the living room floor, however; consider wall push-ups instead.
At the very least, get up and walk around the house at regular intervals, whether it’s during commercials or a time designated by setting a timer. Take a walk around the neighborhood or at a (not crowded) park if you’re able.
If you’re comfortable using the internet, the National Council on Aging has an online exercise resource called Go4Life.
Mental health is just as important as physical health. Video chats are a great option to keep in touch with family, though phone calls are an equally excellent option.
Among its resources, the Institute on Aging also offers a 24-hour toll-free Friendship Line for people 60 and older and adults living with disabilities. The Friendship Line is a crisis intervention hotline as well as a warm line for non-emergency emotional support calls; they also make ongoing outreach calls.
Health
5 great reasons to go for a bike ride
Cycling is an all-ages activity that’s fun, affordable, and easy to learn. Here are five great reasons to go for a bike ride.
1. To stay in shape. Cycling provides a cardiovascular workout that strengthens the muscles in your lower body without putting pressure on your joints.
2. To reduce stress. Exercise, especially when done out¬doors, can help you relax, clear your head, and boost your mood.
3. To explore. Biking is an ideal way to discover a new city or admire the local scenery at your own pace. You might even stumble upon hidden gems that aren’t accessible by foot or car.
4. To protect the environment. Cycling allows you to travel long distances without polluting the environment.
5. To have fun. Biking is a great way to take advantage of fair weather while spending time with your loved ones. You can even pack a picnic and make a day of it.
This summer, consider incorporating cycling into your weekly routine. Hop on your bike to run errands, commute to work, or simply get from point A to point B.
Health
Parental self-care in the days of quarantine
The Calgon commercials of years past – the harried Mom imagining a warm tub filled with bubbles, pleading, “Calgon, take me away!” – were an effective marketing tool.
But were they real life? Maybe not so much.
Today the popular term is “self-care,” with a definition that varies widely. Its goal is to find time for oneself in an increasingly hectic world. This can be challenging enough, but when that world suddenly includes quarantines, social distancing, and closed schools, what’s a parent to do?
Some tips from around the web include:
* Limit your news and social media intake. There’s a balance between being informed and becoming oversaturated. Too much news about things you can’t control becomes negative for your mental health.
* Stretch. Too much time at home often means too much time spent sitting, so get up and move around, and make sure to stretch. Your hips and joints will thank you.
* Maintain a routine. This doesn’t mean you schedule your day with military precision, but a routine helps us feel a sense of control. Make your bed and get dressed, even if it’s into sweatpants. The routine and the change of clothes works wonders for your mindset and your family’s mindset.
* Get outside. Whether it’s a long-distance run or a short walk up the street, fresh air and sunshine are key.
* Consider getting up before the rest of your family. Though it can be tough, an hour to yourself can make all the difference in how the rest of your day goes. For some, this might work better on the flip side – staying up a bit later just for the alone/quiet time.
* Negotiate your time and space. Ok, this one’s tough for the folks with toddlers. But it can be helpful to establish agreed-upon times during which you can escape to the office, for example, or have control of the remote.
Health
Aging and eye health
As people age, the risk for developing eye health problems increases. Left untreated, these can lead to low vision or blindness. Here are the most common eye issues and how to recognize them.
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD)
Common in people over 60, this disease results in the destruction of the macula, the part of the eye responsible for providing sharp central vision. Early symptoms of it are likely to be blurry vision, seeing straight lines as wavy or distorted, and increased sensitivity to glare.
Cataract
Diabetic retinopathy
This condition results from damage to the blood vessels in the retina and typically affects both eyes. It’s a known risk for people with diabetes. However, it also occurs in those with blood sugar levels not high enough for diabetes but high enough to cause problems, a condition known as prediabetes. Symptoms of diabetic retinopathy vary widely and regular exams are the best way to screen for it.
Glaucoma
Glaucoma refers to a group of diseases caused by increased fluid pressure in the eye. This damages the optic nerve and leads to gradual vision loss. While eye pain can be an early indicator, the fact is many forms don’t cause symptoms. Regular screening exams are therefore recommended.
Early diagnosis is key when it comes to effectively treating eye conditions that can impair vision. Instead of waiting for symptoms to appear, it’s best to schedule regular eye exams every one to two years.
Health
3 reasons to take care of your feet
Do you take your feet for granted? All too often, foot care is neglected until something goes wrong. Here are three reasons you should take steps to keep your feet healthy.
1. To prevent pain
Painful foot conditions ranging from blisters to heel spurs can impact your self-sufficiency and quality of life. Additionally, if you try to mitigate the pain or compensate for a lack of mobility by adopting a different gait, you increase the risk of developing other injuries.
2. To assure productivity
However, even if you work in an office you should still take care of your feet. It’s important to get up and walk around at least once an hour to prevent neck and shoulder problems caused by extended periods of sitting in front of a computer.
3. To maintain mobility
Exercise is a crucial component of a healthy lifestyle. Unfortunately, foot issues may prevent you from engaging in physical activity. As a result, you could become more sedentary and consequently increase your risk of developing heart disease, cognitive problems, and diabetes.
How to protect your feet
There are several measures you can take to help prevent debilitating foot problems. To keep your feet healthy:
• Wash and thoroughly dry them every day
• Trim your toenails straight across to avoid ingrown nails
• Inspect your feet on a regular basis
• Take note of any bumps or pain and report them to a podiatrist
• Wear properly fitted supportive shoes
Finally, keep an eye on the condition of your feet if you have arthritis or diabetes. These ailments are known to cause serious foot problems. If you’re concerned about your feet, don’t hesitate to consult a podiatrist.
Health
How to protect your hearing in the workplace
Each May, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association holds Better Hearing & Speech Month. This year’s theme is Communication at Work. Here’s why and how you should take precautions to protect your hearing when you’re on the job.
Work-related hearing loss
According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), nearly 30 million American workers are subjected to hazardous noise levels at work. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) point out that most work-related hearing loss is permanent. Hearing loss is associated with depression, low income, and cognitive decline.
How to protect your ears
• Using quieter equipment
• Putting a barrier between you and the noise
• Increasing the distance between you and the source of the noise
• Spending less time in noisy areas
If you aren’t able to do one or more of the above, make sure you use appropriate hearing protection. In a noisy environment with a sound level above 70 decibels, be sure to wear earplugs or earmuffs.
It’s also important to remember that people exposed to constant background noise, such as teachers, can develop hearing problems over time. These professionals should, therefore, be more proactive about getting their hearing checked.
Hearing health is an important aspect of your health and well-being. This May, take time to review how you can protect your ears.
King Cartoons
Wind: 3mph N
Humidity: 87%
Pressure: 30.05"Hg
UV index: 1
64/47°F
59/45°F