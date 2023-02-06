What you need to know about pneumococcal disease

Pneumococcal disease is a name for any infection caused by pneumococcus bacteria. These bacteria are found in the respiratory tract, including the throat and nose, and are transmitted through direct contact with infected respiratory droplets.

It mainly affects children under the age of five, people over the age of 65, and individuals with certain diseases like diabetes and cirrhosis. Here’s an overview of what you need to know.

Symptoms

The pneumococcus bacteria can cause illnesses such as otitis, sinusitis, and bronchitis. Symptoms typically appear one to three days after a person is infected and can vary in severity depending on the area of the body affected. Here are a few examples.

• Confusion

• Convulsions

• Difficult or painful breathing

• Blue lips

• Severe neck stiffness

• Drowsiness

Although most infections can be treated with antibiotics, severe pneumococcal infections can lead to hospitalization and even be life-threatening.

Prevention and treatment

The best way to prevent pneumococcal disease is to get vaccinated. It’s also recommended to quit smoking, avoid contact with infected people and wash your hands often.

Pneumococcal disease should be taken seriously to avoid possible complications like pneumonia, meningitis, and brain damage. Contact a healthcare professional if you have any questions.