What you need to know about road rage

Road rage can have severe consequences and lead to fatal crashes. That’s why it’s essential to take the necessary measures to remain calm while driving and know how to react if you’re the target of another driver’s aggression. Here are some things to keep in mind.

How to prevent road rage

Staying calm behind the wheel starts with good preparation. Give yourself enough time to get to where you’re going to avoid being in a hurry. That way, you won’t get stressed if the driver in front of you is moving too slowly, for example. It can also prevent you from making dangerous maneuvers to make up time, provoking other drivers.

It’s also vital to limit irritants by following the rules of the road and showing common courtesy to other drivers. For example, only honk the horn when necessary, use your turn signals, maintain a safe following distance, and don’t cut off other vehicles.

Defensive driving tips

The golden rule? Resist the urge to retaliate and provoke an angry driver. Ignore them, or if you’re worried, go to a police station or public place. Above all, don’t pull over, get out of your car or go straight home, as you could be followed. Call 911 and describe the person and vehicle.

Finally, remember that anyone can make a mistake and unintentionally do something frustrating or dangerous. If you do something wrong, apologize. If someone else does something irritating, take a few deep breaths. Getting angry is pointless and will only make things worse.