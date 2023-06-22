What you need to know about successive sowing

Do you dream of planting a vegetable garden that gives you fresh produce all summer long? Successive sowing is an effective strategy to optimize your precious plot of land.

What is it?

The principle of successive sowing is simple: once you harvest mature vegetables, you reuse the empty space to sow new ones. For some vegetables, this means sowing several seeds over three or four weeks. The aim? To enjoy fresh vegetables for a longer period without having to cook or freeze the surplus; preventing waste is an added benefit.

Sowing in succession allows you to get the most out of your garden. Moreover, you can quickly fill empty rows with new plants to prevent your plot from being overrun by unsightly weeds.

Which vegetables to choose?

It’s important to note that not all vegetables are suitable for successive sowing. Slow-growing vegetables such as tomatoes and eggplants won’t work. Instead, choose fast-growing species like lettuce, spinach, and radishes.

Check the hardiness zone in your area to find vegetables suitable for successive sowing.

Several root vegetables are suitable for successive sowing, especially those with edible foliage. For example, beets are a great option. You can use the young — and delicious — leaves in a salad.