What you need to know about teething kittens

Are you looking for safe ways to enjoy yourself this summer? If so, here are some outdoor activities that’ll allow you to make the most of the season.

Birdwatch

Grab your binoculars, and head out to look for birds in the park, a nearby forest or your own backyard.

Have a picnic

Enjoy a simple or elaborate meal in the quiet of your own backyard or at a nearby park or beach.

Go on a nature walk

Take a stroll on a boardwalk or a countryside trail, and recharge your batteries as you breathe in the fresh air.

Golf

Put your swing to the test on the most picturesque courses in your area.

Take pictures

See the world through your camera lens, and capture moments that fill you with wonder.

Do tai chi or yoga

Maximize the benefits of these gentle practices by doing them outdoors.

Visit a U-pick farm

Collect your own berries to make jams and desserts, or sample them right off the bush.

Camp

Break free of your daily routine, and find a serene place to unwind — around a campfire, for example.

Fish

Get away from it all, and focus on living in the present moment as you cast a line.

Cycle

Leave the car at home, and (re)discover your community at your own pace.

Kayak

Paddle your way to a great workout, or simply take in the scenery on calm waters.

Go to a drive-in

Set up the inside of your vehicle so you can watch a movie under the stars in total comfort.