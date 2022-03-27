What you should do before buying new furniture

Do you want to refresh a room in your home? If so, consider buying new furniture. Here are a few tips for choosing the right pieces for your space.

Prepare

Start by choosing a style of furniture like Scandinavian, contemporary, or farmhouse. Then, pick out upholstery and other features that complement the room. Finally, set a budget to narrow down your options.

Configure

To ensure you choose furniture that’s the right size for your space, measure both the furniture and room. Use graph paper to draw the room, and then cut out scale models of the furniture to test out different configurations.

Alternatively, you can purchase an interior design app or software to create a three-dimensional replica of your space, and use it to experiment with different layouts.

If you need professional help to create the room of your dreams, look for an interior designer or decorator in your area.