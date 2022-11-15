What you should know about animal husbandry

A considerable portion of the agricultural industry involves breeding animals for foods such as meat, cheese, and eggs, as well as products like wool and leather. How much do you know about animal husbandry? Here’s a brief introduction to this type of farming.

Environment

Farms can raise animals differently, and farmers adapt their practices according to their values, available facilities, and geographic region. Some agricultural operations use intensive farming methods, which require cages or equipped enclosures to house livestock. Other farms opt for extensive farming tactics, which involve raising animals outdoors or free-range. Some operations employ a combination of these two models.

Each approach to livestock management offers its advantages. While intensive farming results in increased production, extensive farming yields products that are superior in quality.

Species

Breeding farms typically concentrate on a single animal species for meat or hides. However, animals may also be raised for their other attributes, which is the case with racehorse farming, for example.

Cattle, pigs, sheep, and goats are most commonly raised on North American farms. Other agricultural operations engage in beekeeping, aquaculture, or poultry farming. LFarmsraise bison, camels, llamas, rabbits, foxes, or insects. less frequently

Livestock farmers provide communities with many everyday products. Be sure to support the ones in your area by regularly purchasing meat, cheese, eggs, textiles, and more from them.