What you should know about being a pharmacy assistant
Pharmacy assistants work in various settings, including community drugstores, hospitals, nursing homes, and laboratories. If you’re considering pursuing a career as a pharmacy assistant, here’s what you should know.
Main duties
Pharmacy assistants work under the supervision of a pharmacist. Their main tasks include filling prescriptions and preparing medications. This involves mixing both oral solutions and creams. They must also verify the accuracy of prescription information and send refill requests to clients’ doctors. Depending on where they work, phar¬macy assistants may also need to update records, help clients find non-prescription medications, order supplies, and operate speciali¬zed machinery.
Qualities required
If you want to be a pharmacy assistant, you must be a good listener and able to communicate clearly with colleagues and patients. You should also be highly organized, willing to perform repetitive tasks, and enjoy working with a team. Pharmacy assistants must follow established standards, and therefore, being detail-oriented is a must. Good vision is also essential.
If this job description caught your attention, look for a pharmacy assistant training program in your area.
Avoid overwhelming to maximize efficiency
Overwhelming is one of the biggest enemies of productivity. When you’re overwhelmed by too much work, you have no energy to get anything done. Most people think they can only work hard when they’re busy, but that’s not true. In reality, the opposite is true.
When you’re feeling overwhelmed, the last thing you want to do is focus on tasks. That’s why it’s essential to avoid overwhelm in your daily routine. You’ll be more productive if you manage your time and prioritize your tasks.
Set Smaller Goals To Avoid Overwhelm
If you’re struggling with goals, it might be because you’re setting goals that are too large or too far-fetched. You might think your dream is to become a billionaire, but it’s unrealistic.
The problem with setting such huge goals is that they will likely end up being overwhelming and stressful. You’ll have a hard time even beginning to achieve that, and this is even if you’re the most ambitious person you know.
Instead, set smaller goals that you can reach and then work towards achieving those. You should break down your bigger goals into small, achievable tasks. That way, you’ll have a much easier time achieving each of them.
It’s also important to set smaller goals because when you start off with a big goal, it can make you doubt yourself. When you set a smaller goal, you can work towards it with a little more confidence and conviction. You’ll be able to work harder towards it.
Another good reason for setting smaller goals is that when you do, you’re able to have more room for failure. When you set a goal that’s too big, you’re essentially setting yourself up to fail.
When you set a goal like that, you might feel that it’s impossible, and you’re already giving up before you even begin. If you set a goal that’s too big, you’re not going to be able to achieve it. You’ll just end up feeling bad about yourself for failing.
By setting smaller goals, you’ll have room to fall back on, and you’ll be able to tell yourself that you’re working towards something that you can actually reach.
Focus On The Highest Priorities
When you’re busy, you tend to focus only on the most important things you need to do. If you have a lot going on, you can quickly find yourself overwhelmed with everything you need to get done.
It’s no wonder you feel stressed and overworked when juggling too many balls at once. Even if you do get things done, you might still feel like you haven’t gotten anything done.
The trick is to focus on what you’re doing at the moment and not worry about all the things you need to get done later. Instead, you need to focus on the highest priorities and get those done.
What does that mean? For one thing, you need to focus on the tasks that are in front of you. Those might be the ones that need to get done right now, but even those can be broken down into a series of smaller tasks, which themselves can be broken down into smaller tasks.
Once you’ve got that whole process down, you’ll have some space to think about the next task that needs to be done, so you don’t get too overwhelmed with everything you need to do.
One way to start is to get a list of the tasks that need to get done and cross them off as you go along. As you complete each task, write down what you’re doing, how long it’ll take, and what you’ll need to get started on the next task.
When you’re done, you’ll be able to look back at all the tasks and determine the next one instead of jumping straight into a more complex task than what you can handle.
Focus on the high-priority tasks first, then move on to the next, the next, and so on. Once you’re done with that, you can take a breather and think about the things you’d like to do later.
Concentrate On The Positive
Successful people are often known for having a positive attitude toward everything they encounter, no matter what it is.
Whether it’s something good or bad, they’re able to focus on the positive aspects of everything around them. They’re able to focus on the opportunities that come up and make the most of them instead of getting too overwhelmed or discouraged by the negative aspects of things.
If you’re looking to adopt this positive mindset, it’s going to be easier to do if you focus on something good. If you’re trying to accomplish a goal, for example, instead of focusing on the difficulties of reaching it, focus on the opportunities that will come up along the way.
For example, if you’re thinking about an upcoming interview, you might want to focus on the fact that you’re interviewing with an actual human being, not just some sort of automated system or program.
Even if you’re looking at a task that you don’t like, you can focus on the fact that you have the power to change it. This is a very powerful concept, and you should use it whenever you’re feeling down about anything.
It’s easy to get overwhelmed by problems and situations and even get depressed, but you can choose to think about their positive aspects and what you can learn from them. After you’ve had some time to think about it, you’ll realize that you can’t always choose your circumstances, but you can choose how you respond to them.
Think about the positives, and you’ll eventually find that you’re able to overcome the negatives. You’ll find that you’re able to adapt to whatever situation you’re in, and you can also find that it’s not as hard to deal with.
This will be easier for you to do if you’re able to look at the world from a positive perspective. Instead of focusing on the negative, you should be looking for the opportunities that come up. You can turn any negative into a positive, and this is a great way to make things easier on yourself.
Prioritize Your Goals To Create A More Successful Life
The more focused you are on your goals, the more you can achieve. Most people have a hard time focusing on their goals because they are spread too thin.
They are juggling too many balls in the air, and it becomes overwhelming. And even if you manage to get them all in the air, you have to juggle them while trying to make sales.
The best advice I can give is to set one or two highest-priority goals to get the ball rolling.
These are the goals you must work on, and you must make them happen. I believe these goals are what will set you apart.
How to help employees who are caregivers at home
If you’re a business owner, supporting employees who must care for a sick or disabled spouse, parent, or child is important. Here’s what you should do.
Assess the situation
Frequently, caregivers must take several days off work to meet the requirements of the person they’re caring for. They may also feel the need to reduce their hours to devote themselves to their loved ones. Some may even feel forced to resign, which can significantly impact your business.
The current shortage of workers has highlighted the importance of retaining skilled and experienced employees. In addition, North America has a rapidly aging population, which means more and more people require daily support.
Unfortunately, many caregivers don’t feel comfortable talking to their employers about their situation. However, having an open discussion is the best way to find effective strategies to help them cope with their responsibilities.
Offer support
There are a number of ways to support an employee who’s the primary caregiver for a loved one. For example, you can offer them the option to telecommute, change their schedule or take an unpaid leave of absence. You may also want to ensure they have access to psychosocial support.
Your workforce is your greatest asset, so take care of it.
How to retain your best How to retain your best employees
During a labor shortage, recruiting agencies often solicit qualified workers and present them with enticing job offers. If your employees aren’t satisfied with their jobs, they may be tempted to see if the grass is greener on the other side. Here are a few things you can do to retain your most talented workers.
Determine levels of satisfaction and listen to suggestions
If you don’t talk to your employees, you won’t know how they feel. Consequently, it’s important to schedule one-to-one meetings with each workforce member to learn more about what makes them happy and frustrates them. Listen intently to what they have to say. Small changes can help ensure that employees remain in their roles.
Adjust working conditions and hours to suit employee needs
Today, employers must be flexible. During the pandemic, many companies operated remotely. Consequently, if your most talented employees prefer telecommuting, but you insist they need to be in the office, they may decide to work elsewhere. Moreover, if they have young children, consider offering to adjust their hours to better align with daycare schedules.
Offer promotions, new responsibilities, and training opportunities
High-performing employees who don’t feel challenged will eventually get bored. If you can give them a promotion or modify their tasks to increase their level of motivation, don’t hesitate to do so. You may also want to enroll them in a training program that aligns with their talents and interests. Additionally, be sure to praise employees for their contributions. Recognition for hard work or a job well done is a must.
If you keep an open mind and help employees meet their needs and goals, you’ll increase your chances of retaining your best workers.
How to thrive at work as an introvert
In the workplace, introverts can quickly become exhausted by meetings and the need to interact with colleagues and customers. Unfortunately, this can affect their work performance and impact their morale. Here are a few tips to help you thrive at work if you’re an introvert.
Set aside time to work alone
Depending on the nature of your job, you may want to consider giving yourself time to focus on your tasks without being interrupted. For example, you could let your colleagues know that you’re only available to answer questions from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. You may also want to wear noise-canceling headphones to limit distractions.
Know your strengths and suggest compromises
Are you nervous about meeting clients, calling suppliers, or making sales pitches? If so, you could offer to draft presentation materials or take on other behind-the-scenes tasks you’re good at. The extroverts on your team will likely be thrilled with your contribution, and you’ll save yourself from unwanted stress.
Befriend like-minded colleagues
Introverts enjoy friendships with colleagues as much as extroverts. However, they may feel better understood by those who share this personality trait. Fortunately, about 30 percent of all people are introverts. Therefore, you’ll likely meet colleagues you can connect with and be able to develop meaningful relationships at work.
Is your introverted nature getting in the way of having a successful career? If so, consider finding a more suitable job or consulting a counselor to help you better manage your current situation.
Surviving and thriving during job interviews
Your dream job’s on the line. Questions come, questions go. Rattling off insightful answers, you’re impressing the crowd. But suddenly, an interviewer flashes a mischievous grin, then asks, “If you have 1,000 unread emails and can answer only 200, how would you determine which ones to answer?”
How do you answer that?
Job interviews are inherently stressful, and the stakes are often high, but often, the calmest minds prevail. Rather than getting frustrated with tough questions, consider what your interviewers are looking for. With oddball questions, your interviewers are likely as interested in seeing how you respond under pressure as they are in the answers themselves. So stay calm.
In the above scenario, you can start your reply with something like, “Oh, great question! Of course, our time is finite. I’d first focus on emails concerning high-priority projects.”
With the above answer, you’re offering compliments, acknowledging limited resources, and demonstrating that you can make good decisions.
By now, you likely already know you should be well-rested for the interview. Ditto for offering concise answers and balanced confidence. You should show up early and be appropriately dressed, of course. But did you know that blue shirts may help build trust?
It’s also wise to dig around on Glassdoor to see if you can learn about the company culture. The interviewers want to ensure you’re a good cultural fit.
You should also take some time to outline some insightful questions of your own. Often, interviewers will ask you if you have any questions. This offers you a chance to go above and beyond. You might try something like, “What’s your favorite thing about this company?” Now you’re digging deep and demonstrating genuine interest.
George Eastman and the rise of Eastman Kodak
If you have a snapshot of your great-aunt Gladys from 1940, you can thank George Eastman, the father of consumer cameras.
Self-educated and from a modest background, George Eastman created one of the world’s great technology companies, Eastman Kodak, and put cameras and photographs into the hands of everyday people in everyday situations.
Eastman’s father died when he was young, forcing George to leave school to support his mother and siblings. Early on, Eastman founded a photography business and pursued photography as an entrepreneur and a passion project. “What we do during our working hours,” Eastman later said, “determines what we have; what we do in our leisure hours determines what we are.”
But Eastman’s leisure hours earned him a vast fortune and changed how we think about leisure in the process. He developed the idea of a film roll in his kitchen in 1884 at age 34. The roll made it possible to take black-and-white pictures one after another in sequence. In 1888, he introduced the Kodak camera, making the film roll easy to use. The film was pre-loaded with the original Kodak camera and allowed the user to snap 100 photos before mailing the camera back to Eastman Kodak. The company would process the photos, reload the camera and send it all back to the photographer. It inspired the company slogan: You push the button, we do the rest. Kodak cameras rank among the earliest examples of modern subscription services and products in many ways.
The name Kodak referred not only to the camera but also to the film. Eastman invented the word with his mother using scrabble tiles. He thought the letter K was strong and wanted his film to have a short, pleasant-sounding, easily remembered the name: Kodak.
In 1935, Eastman Kodak introduced Kodachrome film, and suddenly, the world was documented in color.
Perhaps a bit prophetically, Eastman argued that “The world is moving, and a company that contents itself with present accomplishments soon falls behind.” Once a dominant player in the camera and film market, Eastman Kodak has fallen on hard times in the 21st century. The rise of mobile phones and digital cameras spelled doom for traditional film cameras, but photography was at the cutting edge of technology when Kodak was founded in the 19th century. And George Eastman made cameras and photography a part of everyday life.
Eastman never married and spent his early life trying to support his mother and siblings. By the time he reached his late 30s, he was on the way to becoming a wealthy leader of the industry, a philanthropist, a leader in establishing worker benefits and profit sharing, and one of the first to promote a woman to an executive position. In 1932, in great pain from a spinal disease, Eastman ended his own life after writing to friends that his work was done and “Why wait?”
