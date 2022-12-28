What you should know about being a virtual assistant

Virtual assistants support their clients remotely. Since they work indepen¬dently, many of these professionals have more say in where and when they work. This enables them to travel or remain close to home, depending on their priorities. If you have domestic responsibilities or want to see more of the world, this career might be right for you.

You can offer a variety of services

The range of work provided by virtual assistants is continuously growing. Here are just some of the services you can offer remotely:

• Accounting and bookkeeping

• Administrative tasks like data entry, transcription, and scheduling

• Website design and development

• Blogging, newsletter writing, and social media management

• Customer service

• Client outreach and lead generation

You can work for yourself or an agency



Many virtual assistants start by finding work from within their contacts and building a reputation over time. If you take this approach, you’ll need to manage your own invoicing, payment collection, and taxes. A virtual assistant agency can take some of these tasks off your hands and help you find work. This will free you up to focus on what you do best.

You can get training online or at a college

You can take an online course to learn the ins and outs of being a virtual assistant. But first, ensure your skills are honed for whatever services you want. Your local college can help you prepare for the career you want.