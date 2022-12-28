Job Market
What you should know about being a virtual assistant
Virtual assistants support their clients remotely. Since they work indepen¬dently, many of these professionals have more say in where and when they work. This enables them to travel or remain close to home, depending on their priorities. If you have domestic responsibilities or want to see more of the world, this career might be right for you.
You can offer a variety of services
The range of work provided by virtual assistants is continuously growing. Here are just some of the services you can offer remotely:
• Accounting and bookkeeping
• Administrative tasks like data entry, transcription, and scheduling
• Website design and development
• Blogging, newsletter writing, and social media management
• Customer service
• Client outreach and lead generation
You can work for yourself or an agency
Many virtual assistants start by finding work from within their contacts and building a reputation over time. If you take this approach, you’ll need to manage your own invoicing, payment collection, and taxes. A virtual assistant agency can take some of these tasks off your hands and help you find work. This will free you up to focus on what you do best.
You can get training online or at a college
You can take an online course to learn the ins and outs of being a virtual assistant. But first, ensure your skills are honed for whatever services you want. Your local college can help you prepare for the career you want.
Interesting Things to Know
A look at the most dangerous jobs in America
Some jobs are more dangerous than others. However, America’s most dangerous jobs might surprise some folks. Think dangerous jobs, and many people think of police officers and firefighters.
Certainly, these careers come with many risks, but according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the most dangerous American jobs are fishing/hunting and logging. So much for the great outdoors.
In 2020, fishing/hunting workers suffered nearly 140 fatalities per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers, while loggers experienced nearly 100 and roofers ranked third with about 50 fatalities. To put that in perspective, in 2019, police officers suffered roughly 11 deaths per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers.
Ultimately, logging workers are about 28 times more likely to suffer a fatal injury than the average American worker. What makes logging so dangerous? This probably is no surprise, but large falling objects remain the number one risk. As for fishing, transportation incidents are the leading killer. This stands to reason since commercial fishermen often work on turbulent seas.
According to IBISWorld, roughly 86,000 people worked in the American logging industry in 2020, although not all of them were lumberjacks. IBISWorld also notes that over 70,000 people worked in the American fishing industry in 2020.
How about other dangerous jobs? Garbage collectors, semi-truck drivers, and agriculture workers, among others, all rank in the top 10. So, the next time the garbage truck rolls around or you pass a semi on the highway. You might want to tip your hat to the workers taking on these vital but dangerous roles.
Business
How to make your mark when you start a new job
If you recently landed a new job, congratulations! Now, you’ll need to show your employer why they made the right choice. Here’s how to make a good impression.
Prepare a game plan
Talk to your boss or immediate supervisor to determine how quickly you should advance in the first few weeks. This will prevent you from being blindsided and demonstrate your willingness to learn. Moreover, periodically keep your superiors updated on your progress.
Converse with your colleagues
Take advantage of opportunities to talk with other employees. This will help you get to know them. Short conversations can build relationships and help you understand the company’s unwritten rules, whether during lunch, on break, or in the hallway.
Be a team player
Show your colleagues that you’re useful and want to be an integral part of the team by offering to help whenever possible. Moreover, familiarize yourself with the current work and communication methods and accept invitations to corporate events.
Your first few weeks at a new job are important. Be punctual, don’t be afraid to ask questions, and demonstrate your strong work ethic.
Business
Four advantages of knowledge sharing
Knowledge sharing within a corporation or business involves employees trading information, skills, and theoretical concepts with each other, even if their positions are different. Here are four advantages of adopting this practice.
1. Improve service quality
Knowledge sharing allows your company to offer better services and optimize customer relations. For example, front desk employees who understand what goes on behind the scenes can better explain problems and obstacles to customers.
2. Maintain productivity
If an employee leaves due to illness, retirement, or parental leave, knowledge sharing prevents their departure from affecting a company’s performance and production levels. Among other things, it can help ensure other team members are able to take on their responsibilities and train new hires.
3. Increase motivation
Knowledge sharing breaks down barriers between teams within the same company. It also allows employees to understand better how the company works and become more motivated, skilled, and productive.
4. Streamline communication
It can sometimes be difficult for employees from different generations to communicate effectively with each other. Encouraging them to share their knowledge and skills constructively can help make them more open and receptive to new ideas and ways of thinking.
To help you implement and integrate knowledge sharing within your company, consider hiring a business coach or other contractor.
Business
What you should know about being a pharmacy assistant
Pharmacy assistants work in various settings, including community drugstores, hospitals, nursing homes, and laboratories. If you’re considering pursuing a career as a pharmacy assistant, here’s what you should know.
Main duties
Pharmacy assistants work under the supervision of a pharmacist. Their main tasks include filling prescriptions and preparing medications. This involves mixing both oral solutions and creams. They must also verify the accuracy of prescription information and send refill requests to clients’ doctors. Depending on where they work, phar¬macy assistants may also need to update records, help clients find non-prescription medications, order supplies, and operate speciali¬zed machinery.
Qualities required
If you want to be a pharmacy assistant, you must be a good listener and able to communicate clearly with colleagues and patients. You should also be highly organized, willing to perform repetitive tasks, and enjoy working with a team. Pharmacy assistants must follow established standards, and therefore, being detail-oriented is a must. Good vision is also essential.
If this job description caught your attention, look for a pharmacy assistant training program in your area.
Business
How to retain your best employees
During a labor shortage, recruiting agencies often solicit qualified workers and present them with enticing job offers. If your employees aren’t satisfied with their jobs, they may be tempted to see if the grass is greener on the other side. Here are a few things you can do to retain your most talented workers.
Determine levels of satisfaction and listen to suggestions
If you don’t talk to your employees, you won’t know how they feel. Consequently, it’s important to schedule one-to-one meetings with each workforce member to learn more about what makes them happy and frustrates them. Listen intently to what they have to say. Small changes can help ensure that employees remain in their roles.
Adjust working conditions and hours to suit employee needs
Today, employers must be flexible. During the pandemic, many companies operated remotely. Consequently, if your most talented employees prefer telecommuting, but you insist they need to be in the office, they may decide to work elsewhere. Moreover, if they have young children, consider offering to adjust their hours to better align with daycare schedules.
Offer promotions, new responsibilities, and training opportunities
High-performing employees who don’t feel challenged will eventually get bored. If you can give them a promotion or modify their tasks to increase their level of motivation, don’t hesitate to do so. You may also want to enroll them in a training program that aligns with their talents and interests. Additionally, be sure to praise employees for their contributions. Recognition for hard work or a job well done is a must.
If you keep an open mind and help employees meet their needs and goals, you’ll increase your chances of retaining your best workers.
Business
How to thrive at work as an introvert
In the workplace, introverts can quickly become exhausted by meetings and the need to interact with colleagues and customers. Unfortunately, this can affect their work performance and impact their morale. Here are a few tips to help you thrive at work if you’re an introvert.
Set aside time to work alone
Depending on the nature of your job, you may want to consider giving yourself time to focus on your tasks without being interrupted. For example, you could let your colleagues know that you’re only available to answer questions from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. You may also want to wear noise-canceling headphones to limit distractions.
Know your strengths and suggest compromises
Are you nervous about meeting clients, calling suppliers, or making sales pitches? If so, you could offer to draft presentation materials or take on other behind-the-scenes tasks you’re good at. The extroverts on your team will likely be thrilled with your contribution, and you’ll save yourself from unwanted stress.
Befriend like-minded colleagues
Introverts enjoy friendships with colleagues as much as extroverts. However, they may feel better understood by those who share this personality trait. Fortunately, about 30 percent of all people are introverts. Therefore, you’ll likely meet colleagues you can connect with and be able to develop meaningful relationships at work.
Is your introverted nature getting in the way of having a successful career? If so, consider finding a more suitable job or consulting a counselor to help you better manage your current situation.
